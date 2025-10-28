Honda 0 α Prototype Is A Smaller Electric Crossover For The 0 Series Family

As I mentioned, the 0 α prototype looks a hell of a lot like the 0 Series SUV. Honestly, other than the a taller greenhouse with no side quarter window, the addition of actual mirrors, and some minor tweaks to the lights and bumpers, the two cars extremely similar. This is an incredibly good thing if you ask me, since it looks incredible. Up front, the matrix-style headlights are replaced with a still-very-cool-looking lightbar that runs the length of the grill. I'm not totally sure where the headlights are housed — or if the car actually has them at all — so I'd expect to see a few more changes there before the 0 α actually goes into production. Out back, the 0 α keeps its signature U-shaped taillight design of the 0 Series SUV, but it loses the body-color panel inside the "U" in favor of a black unit.

While production of the 0 Series SUV is slated for January of 2026, the 0 α is scheudled to go on sale globally — mainly in Japan and India — starting in 2027. There's no specific mention of when it'll hit U.S. dealers, and I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you. Even though it looks a lot like its bigger 0 Series SUV brother, it's not likely the little crossover will make it to our shores, according to a Honda representative I spoke with. It's also still not clear how much the car will cost.

Honda

It'll be interesting to see just how different Honda makes the 0 Series SUV and 0 α, but I suppose I'll have to see them next to each other. From where I'm sitting, it seems like Honda stuck a 0 Series SUV in a copy machine and hit 75%, but maybe the differences will be more apparent in person.

The world of EVs is very different now than it was when Honda first announced the 0 Series at CES 2024, and unlike a lot of automakers, it's nice to see that it hasn't scrapped its electric ambitions altogether. Of course, Honda has been late to the party when it comes to EVs this whole time. Right now, the company only sells one EV in the U.S. — the Prologue — and it's a Chevy Blazer EV underneath. Sure, Acura has the RSX coming in 2026 on a new platform, but I'm sure the company would love to have a home-grown mass-market crossover EV in Honda dealerships sooner rather than later, and if the 0 α is any indication, Honda is mighty close.