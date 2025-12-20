Storyteller Overland Beast Mode XO Is An Adventure-Ready Conversion Van With Spectacular Suspension

The drive from my home to my campground in Sequoia National Park was just over 300 miles, and I brought my boyfriend along for the adventure. We spent two nights in the van off the grid in Sequoia in mid-September, so the weather during the day was beautiful, in the mid-70s, but at night temperatures dropped down to the high 30s.

As a reminder, I'm taller than 99.99% of the Earth's population at 6-foot-8, so I'm going to focus on the perspective of my boyfriend who's a more reasonable 6-foot-1. He could stand up straight inside the van since the interior is 6-feet-3-inches tall, but the bathroom has less vertical clearance than the rest of the van at just over 5-foot-8.

Logan K. Carter

The DreamWeaver bed is oriented sideways inside the rear of the van, and it's bookended by bulges where the rear-most side windows would normally be, which almost allows it to accommodate someone who is 6-foot-6 tall, and it's just over 4 and a half feet wide. Because I'm taller than most people on the planet I couldn't quite straighten my body out on the bed while sharing it with my boyfriend, but I would be able to comfortably sleep diagonally if I were alone. My boyfriend said the bed fit him great, and we both liked the thick sleeping pad's firm cushioning. The bed sits quite high off the floor, but there is a bright orange fold-down step that I'm sure helps the vertically challenged.

I greatly appreciated the sliding window at the head of the bed and the powerful exhaust fan, both of which came in clutch when my boyfriend and I thought it would be a good idea to have baked beans for dinner on the first night. If you're planning on sharing a bed and/or a confined space with someone, do everyone a favor and avoid eating beans.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The van comes with insulated window covers that have little magnets along the perimeter to secure them to the windows, and they did a great job of blocking out the morning light. I slept closest to the rear barn doors, though, and the cold night air easily permeated them so I made sure to cocoon myself in the blanket to hide from the chill.