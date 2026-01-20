Consider These Pros And Cons Before Buying A German Car

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen all build vehicles in the United States, and the same brands (plus Audi) build U.S.-bound cars in Mexico. At the same time, BMW owns British brands like Mini and Rolls-Royce, while Volkswagen Group includes Lamborghini and Bentley among its non-German makes. Basically, the concept of a German vehicle isn't as straightforward as it used to be.

But if we separate out only the brands originally born in Germany — regardless of where they now build their vehicles — there's a fair amount of factual data to draw some basic conclusions. First off, our criteria narrows choices down to Audi (founded in Zwickau in 1909), BMW (Munich, 1916), Mercedes-Benz (Stuttgart, 1926), Porsche (Stuttgart, 1931), and Volkswagen (Berlin, 1937). Also, we realize some of your favorite German cars are from the likes of Borgward, Hoffmann, and Wiesmann, and that the latter is trying to work an EV comeback, but we're sticking with brands that have cars in production today.

As an example of what we're talking about, one drawback to German cars is that they tend to be more expensive than typical rides — if only because four of those names are luxury brands that demand higher MSRPs. Additionally, many of the pros and cons of German cars are connected. Their deluxe nature means that even though you're paying more for their cars, you're often getting more, too.