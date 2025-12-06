These Brands Have The Highest Maintenance Costs After 5 Years According To Consumer Reports

When it comes to car shopping, it's too easy to focus on window sticker prices rather than on how much you'll spend on upkeep. Sure, some automakers — like BMW and Hyundai – include free maintenance for a few years. However, tires and brake pads often need replacing during the first five years, and automakers aren't paying for these wear-and-tear items. There may also be repairs that aren't covered by a new-car warranty.

Over time, it adds up. Consumer Reports (CR) crunched the numbers for 28 automakers to see exactly how much. We'll cover the details for a five-year period. Why this benchmark? Because almost two-thirds of Americans only own their cars for half a decade or less, according to The Zebra, and the new car warranty ends at this point for most brands.

Even if you're not a rabid car enthusiast, you can probably guess what nameplates cost the most to keep on the road. Yep, Porsche and Land Rover top the list, along with several other luxury imports. However, not all premium brands are expensive to maintain. If you're curious, Lincoln has the second-cheapest upkeep costs; Tesla has the lowest. That said, among the top ten carmakers with the highest maintenance and repair costs for the first five years, all are European or Asian manufacturers. Let's break down what CR revealed about the more expensive brands to maintain. And if you're not maintenance-minded, here are the items you should probably check on.