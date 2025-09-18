Here's Why Some Used Luxury Cars Are So Cheap

If you've spent any time scrolling through online used car listings or wandering used car dealership and auction lots, you might have noticed a surprising abundance of cars from luxury brands. From Audis and Aston Martins to Rolls Royces and Volvos, these marketplaces are crowded with older luxury cars for sale at prices befitting more basic transportation from mainstream automakers. It's no secret that many new cars depreciate quickly, but how can a model that originally sold for six figures drop below the cost of a new economy car over the course of just a few years? These shocking sale prices are generally a market correction when a luxury car is expensive to drive and maintain due to poor reliability, pricey upkeep, or both. Many luxury cars are loaded with complex and fragile high-tech systems and features that introduce extra failure points and complicate repairs.

It's why Consumer Reports' list of the most expensive car brands to maintain is packed with the likes of Audi, Land Rover, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz. Resale values change quickly based on supply, demand, and a model's reputation and a particular model's popularity can vary greatly by location based on features like a convertible top or all-wheel drive. Driving, maintaining, and storing a vehicle will also vary in cost based on where you are situated, and regardless of how one's classic luxury car journey begins, years of persistent and expensive repairs can drive owners back to cheaper, less fancy cars with warranty coverage.