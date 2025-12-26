These 10 Luxury Vehicles Have Terrible Resale Value

In rare instances, luxury cars appreciate. However, those headline-grabbing cars that sell at auction for millions are unicorns in the auto world, and serve to remind us that some vehicles hold special places in our hearts and minds. For most of us, those cars are unattainable, museum-worthy pieces destined for Jay Leno's garage rather than our own.

Most of the time, luxury cars and SUVs depreciate like any other vehicle. Unfortunately, those with the worst depreciation are still expensive, and it's impossible to know which cars are destined to be sought-after classics.

If you're eyeing a luxury auto purchase, but are worried about which cars or SUVs might have diminishing returns, we've got you covered. We analyzed resale values for luxury cars and SUVs at three, five, and seven years utilizing CarEdge data as well as studies by Cox Automotive and The Zebra to help you know which autos will leave you in mountains of debt. Here are the top 10 luxury vehicles with the worst resale value.