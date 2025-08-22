These Are Your Favorite German Cars

This is really hard.... The two I have driven and have a fondness for are the CLK63 AMG Black Series, and the 190e 2.3-16v Cosworth.

The CLK63 is just so cool. Big, wide, purposeful, a big engine, and it wants to kill you if you take the traction control off. It is a monster and just something you could not get away with building today. With all of that, it is so under the radar that unless you know, it just kinda looks like some mid-2000s Mercedes you can't figure out what's going on with it. It is on my list to own sooner than later.

Polar opposite if the 190e 2.3-16v. Yeah, it is not the 2.5 the euro market got, or even the Evo that is just a car I like to stare at in the dark when no one is watching, but that we got the 2.3 at all is pretty cool. Light, nimble, a great homologation special with a really cool story as well. The car isn't a torque monster but loves to live above 3k rpm and will cruise at 100mph all day without any complaints. Owned one, loved it, and want it back.