Senate Hearing On Auto Affordability Postponed Due To Lack Of Elon Musk

The Senate is planning a very dumb hearing with American auto CEOs, about how emissions regulations have made cars just too expensive. That hearing was supposed to happen next week, but it's now been delayed after Ford complained. Specifically, the Senate wanted CEOs from Ford, GM, and Stellantis, but was happy to take an executive from Tesla — something Ford said was unfair. Now, the hearing will have to wait. From Automotive News:

A U.S. Senate committee hearing on vehicle affordability that was to feature the Detroit 3 CEOs and a top Tesla executive has been postponed after Ford Motor Co. pushed back on the timing and format. The hearing, initially scheduled for Jan. 14, would have brought the heads of Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis together on Capitol Hill for the first time since 2008. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation had planned to quiz the three executives and Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering, on "how radical global warming regulations and mandated technologies have driven up the cost of vehicles for American consumers," according to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the panel's chairman. But Ford balked at the idea of sending CEO Jim Farley when Tesla CEO Elon Musk was not called to testify, according to a letter to the committee first reported by Politico and obtained by Automotive News. "If a vice president of engineering is appropriate for the planned hearing, the other companies should have the opportunity to offer a similar witness," wrote Brian Smith, a lawyer for Ford from the firm Covington & Burling.

This hearing is, as a whole, extraordinarily dumb. The "radical global warming regulations" are still less restrictive than most of the world, and are in fact the bare minimum amount of effort automakers could put towards ensuring the Earth stays habitable. In the land of the free market, automakers long ago figured out that giant polluting cars make them more money. That's it. That's the affordability crisis.