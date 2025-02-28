Despite Its Tiny Size The Kia EV2 Concept Has The Perfect Seats For Canoodling

At its EV Day event in Spain this week, Kia revealed the production versions of the EV4 sedan and PV5 van, both hugely important electric vehicles for the brand. Kia used the opportunity to also unveil a concept version of its upcoming EV2, a really tiny SUV aimed at European cities. Its adorable exterior is a close preview of what to expect from the production EV2 that will come out next year, and while the interior of the Concept EV2 is definitely more, well, concept-y than the outside, it has one real standout feature that I must highlight: the seats.

If you've been missing the old Honda Fit's Magic Seats, you're in luck, because the EV2 concept has an evolution of the same idea. As it's based on the same E-GMP platform as other Hyundai Motor Group vehicles, the EV2 has a totally flat floor that Kia's designers took full advantage of. The base of the rear seat can flip up, allowing the front bench to slide all the way back, leaving a ton of room between you and the dashboard. Kia says it's perfect for relaxing or stretching your legs, and that you can sit on the flat floor to enjoy a meal, but we all know what this is really good for. If you're trying to cuddle up at a drive-in theater or get naughty at lover's lane, this seems like a way more spacious solution than getting into the back seat.

Kia

When you open up the Concept EV2's front sliding and rear-hinged rear doors, sections slide out of the ends of the bench to add additional seating areas and storage compartments. While the production EV2 will certainly have four normal, front-hinged doors, the flip-up bench and sliding front seat doesn't seem far-fetched to me. In other markets, cars like the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9 have second-row captain's chairs that swivel around to face the third row, and Hyundai has shown off how you can slide and recline the Ioniq 9's front passenger seat pretty far back, right up against the second-row seat, for a great lounge experience.