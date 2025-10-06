RIP To The Kia Soul, An Affordable Car With Character

The Kia Soul is a good car. Since its introduction, it's always been compact, economical, and even a little bit charming — it has a kind of character that one can't often find for the Soul's $21,935 base price. It's also, unfortunately, dead. Kia announced that Soul production will end at the end of October, and take all that character with it. Rest in peace, little Soul.

Kia gave us the Soul back in 2009, immediately blasting us with the dancing hamster ads that everyone to this day still has a strong opinion on. I think they were fun, Andy seethes with blinding rage any time they're referenced. Clearly I'm right. The ads, though, were meant to target the car's ideal buyer: Someone younger, not buying their first car but maybe their first new one. It was cheap, practical, and a little out-there — a great combo for the 18-to-35 bracket. And love them or hate them, you'll never forget those ads.