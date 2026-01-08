Verge Unveils First Motorcycle With Solid State Batteries, Says It Is Ready For Production

Verge focuses mainly on the superior range and fast charging, and rightfully so, since those are the biggest issues that would-be electric motorcyclists face. In this video, Donut Lab goes on to claim several additional advantages its batteries and systems offer, not just for motorcycles but for transportation in general. Its solid-state batteries are good for 100,000 charging cycles, compared to 1,000 to 1,500 cycles in standard lithium-ion batteries or 5,000 in high-end versions. Those batteries degrade over time and eventually need to be replaced, but Donut Lab claims its solid-state batteries will last the life of the vehicle, without losing significant range over time. They are also unaffected by temperature changes, still producing 99 percent of their power at -22ºF and 212ºF. Solid-state batteries are not prone to thermal runaway failures, making them safer than lithium-based batteries currently in use. Finally, Donut Lab says that its batteries are eco-friendly, using commonly available elements that can be found and produced anywhere. That means that, although the company is based in Finland, it would be possible to build batteries in the U.S., bypassing tariffs and the higher prices associated with them.

Verge is not Donut Lab's only corporate partner. It has also worked with Watt Electric Vehicles to build a platform for four-wheeled transportation, available to any automotive manufacturer who wants to buy it, unlike companies like Tesla, whose batteries are proprietary. It has even worked with Cova Power to create an electric drive system for semi-trailers, turning unmodified trucks into instant hybrid vehicles that cut diesel consumption in half. The possibilities are endless.

At least, they are if these bold claims aren't too good to be true. Perhaps that's why Verge and Donut Lab waited to make their announcement until the TS Pro was actually going into production. Some companies promise the world and produce nothing but vaporware, but we shouldn't have to wait long to put it to the test and find out for ourselves how it performs.