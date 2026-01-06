Firefighters Use A Blanket And A 'Turtle' To Put Out EV Fire At Gas Station

A burning EV parked at a gas pump could have been a disastrous situation. Fortunately, quick thinking and well-equipped emergency responders in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, quickly contained the fire, reports CBS News, and prevented the gas station from blowing up like the ones in the movies.

There's no reason to park an EV at a gas pump instead of a regular parking space, but someone did it anyway. We don't know how the fire actually started, but next to a gas pump is one of the worst possible places for it to happen. Police arrived on the scene first, and video shows them using their cruisers to push the smoking SUV, which appears to be a Kia EV6, away from the pumps to prevent this nightmare scenario.

It seems the first cruiser, a Ford Explorer, had trouble pushing it far enough, so a second cruiser finished pushing it to a grassy island, away from the pumps. The fire department arrived and put two special tools to use. The first was a giant fireproof blanket over the top of the vehicle to cut off the fire's air supply. This isn't always effective, as burning batteries release their own oxygen in the chemical reaction. However, in a Facebook post, the Brooklyn Center Fire Department said the blanket was there to "control the vapors and smoke" rather than smother the fire.