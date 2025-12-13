Every Production Car With A Hellcat Engine

What do you do when you have a 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 at your disposal? Of course, you put it in every type of vehicle imaginable. Okay, a Chrysler vehicle never got a Hellcat engine, but the supercharged monster wasn't a good candidate for a minivan to begin with. It did, however, appear in everything from trucks and SUVs to two-door and four-door muscle cars.

And frankly? Hell yeah! Yup, it drinks fuel like a cargo ship, but it also produces gazillions of grins. Horsepower? Supercar-to-hypercar level. Rear tires: burned. Drag strips: terrorized. Oh, and the sound? A menacing harmony of classic American V8 burble and supercharger whine. The Hellcat may have lived for less than a decade, but it has left a deep mark in Mopar history. So much so that it makes us cringe to learn that the brand-new Dodge Charger Sixpack has a twin-turbo inline-6.

Sure, the Hurricane engine is fine, but the Hellcat never dealt with fine. The Hellcat was excessive from the get-go. Unnecessary, even. It stood firm in an era where automakers tried to convince us that downsizing and electrons are the only solution. Ultimately, that's what made it great, earning it legendary status among octane-blooded humans. So, let's celebrate all that by revisiting all the great cars that were lucky enough to carry a Hellcat under the hood!