Semiconductor Tariffs Could Make Your Next Car Even More Expensive

Cars are deeply unaffordable for the average consumer these days, and thanks to President Trump's tariff mess, they could be about to get even more expensive. This time, though, his tariffs have nothing to do with importing or exporting vehicles. Instead, Trump is keyed in on semiconductors.

Last week he floated the idea of a 100% import duty on the crucial microchips that can be found in cars, computers, phones and pretty much anything else that has an electronic component. The only way, he says, to stop this from happening is if foreign semiconductor producers invest and build manufacturing facilities in the United States, according to The Detroit News. I know it can be hard to keep track of Trump's latest tariff shenanigans, but this one is very serious.

Every car has between 1,000 and 3,000 semiconductors in it, and if you remember, there was a massive shortage of these deeply important parts during COVID. Vehicles were delayed and shipped without features they'd normally have because there just weren't enough chips to go around. While Trump's tariffs might not lead to a supply issue, there will certainly be a cost issue if these chips were suddenly 100% more expensive than they used to be. There's very little chance the manufacturers end up eating this extra cost. In all likelihood, you're going to see these increased prices reflected on the window sticker of your next car.