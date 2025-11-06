All The Biggest Announcements From EICMA 2025

Honda has a number of new launches out of EICMA, starting with the CB1000GT. It's a sport-tourer built on the CB1000 Hornet platform, giving that naked literbike a windshield, saddlebags, and some touring-specific tuning. That tuning includes a trick electronic suspension that reads the road in real time and dynamically adjusts front and rear damping, in hopes of giving the tourer a truly smooth ride for those iron butt days. We're not set to get the CB1000GT, at least not yet, so I guess we'll be forced to live with the Gold Wing until then. Truly a terrible fate.

Honda also announced its E-Clutch mechanism will be coming to a whole slew of new bikes. The tech is coming to the Transalp, the CB750 Hornet, the NX500, the CBR500R, and the CB500F Hornet. Curiously absent are the SCL500 and the Rebel 500, which both share their 500cc engine with the latter three bikes on the E-Clutch list, though the tech may make its way to those bikes later on. We'll also have to see how long it takes this change to hit the U.S., since Honda took its time giving the Rebel 300 the upgrade after the Japanese Rebel 250 got it.

The bigger news out of Honda is the introduction of the WN7, the company's first electric motorcycle. The EV puts out 67 hp (which Honda hilariously compares to a 600-class bike) and 74 ft-lbs of torque, and its 9.3 kWh battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in half an hour. Range is only claimed to be 87 miles, but that's a reasonably long drive outside the States. Honda hasn't yet announced where the WN7 will be released, though Japan is a solid guess to get the bike first. Really, though, the WN7 mostly makes me wonder how long it'll be until Honda gives us an EV on par with the original Cub — a scooter for non-motorcyclists that went on to become the best-selling vehicle in the world.

The headline from Honda, though, is that bike you see above: The V3R 900 E-Compressor prototype. Honda teased us with this powertrain last year, showing off the electronically-turbocharged V3 mill in a bare bike frame, but now there's a whole motorcycle around it — fuel tank, seat, lights, even an exhaust. Honda says performance is "comparable to that of a 1200cc engine," without really specifying what that means, but I'm desperate to find out firsthand. Honda, either fly this prototype out to the United States or fly me out somewhere else to ride it. I want to know so badly what an electronically-turbocharged V3 feels like.