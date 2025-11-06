All The Biggest Announcements From EICMA 2025
Christmas comes early for motorcyclists, and it comes in the form of the Esposizione Internazionale del Ciclo, Motociclo, e Accessori — EICMA for short. The Italian show is always replete with new motorcycle launches and future product teases, and this year is no different. It's been a whirlwind year for bikes in Italy, so we're compiling the biggest stories out of EICMA all in one place to make it easy for you. You're welcome.
We'll be keeping this piece as up-to-date as we can, adding to it as more OEMs announce their big 2025 developments. From Benelli's new ADVs to Zero's new scooter, we've already gotten plenty of early presents this year and they just don't seem to stop rolling in. Sure, it makes my job as keeper of this list a living hell, but I do it for all of you out of pure love of the game. Let's see what EICMA has for us this year.
Benelli
Benelli may take the cake for most announcements at this year's EICMA, with seven debuts at the company's booth. Of those, though, only three were big enough to make Benelli's keynote speech: The TRK 602 X, TRK 902 Stradale, and TRK 902 Xplorer adventure bikes.
The TRK 602 X will replace Benelli's TRK 502 line (the manufacturer hasn't announced a street-oriented non-X model yet, but expect one to come down the pipe), and adds a new 554cc 270-degree parallel twin making a claimed 56 hp and 40 lb-ft of torque. Benelli also claims the suspension has been upgraded over the 502.
The new 902 line, by contrast, doesn't seem to be a replacement for the 702 models. The TRK 902 Xplorer is Benelli's new flagship offroad-focused ADV, though it still wears a 19 inch front wheel and 17 inch rear — no 21 inch front here. It has 6.7 inches of suspension travel, and Benelli claims 95 hp and 66 lb-ft of torque from the engine. The TRK 902 Stradale, by contrast, is the flagship for the road-oriented side. The Stradale wears 17-inch wheels front and rear, and its 5.1 inches of suspension travel make it clearly a pavement tourer. Benelli doesn't have much more in the way of specs available yet, but hopefully that changes before the bikes hit showrooms next year. These bikes will likely take a bit to trickle down to the United States market though, as has been the trend with Benellis of the past, so don't expect them to be in our showrooms next year.
BMW
BMW finally announced the production version of the F 450 GS it teased as a concept last year, and it looks like a truly exciting bike. We have a whole separate story on the new baby GS, but the top lines are: 48 hp and 32 lb-ft of torque from a new parallel twin, in a bike that weighs 393 pounds wet and wears a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear. It ought to be a blast.
The big oddity with the F 450 GS is its engine, which has a 135-degree crank angle. Parallel twin engines in motorcycling have long been wither 180 or 360-degree twins, with V-twin-inspired 270-degree crank angles as the new hotness that every manufacturer has jumped on. KTM has long been the odd OEM out with its 285-degree crank angles, but BMW's 135 is something else entirely. It ought to feel a bit more like a single, with power pulses set closer together to allow the rear tire more time to hook up in loose dirt, but we'll have to ride it to know for sure.
BSA
BSA makes vintage-looking standard bikes, but it seems the company is interested in dipping its toe into the oh-so-popular adventure market. Enter the Thunderbolt, a baby ADV built off the engine from the company's Bantam 350 entry-level bike. It sure looks like the Thunderbolt wears a 21-inch front wheel, which makes it a standout in the low-CC ADV class. Most of the entry-level bikes, aside from the Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure and Enduro R, opt for the 19-inch front.
Stylistically, I absolutely love this new bike. It really looks like there's a vintage bike sitting beneath those Dakar-style fairings, and I think that's a fantastic way to put the BSA name on an ADV. It's a bit like the Harley-Davidson Pan America, a bike that looks like an ADV built around a cruiser tank — here, the tank looks straight off a vintage standard. BSA does have a tiny bit of a presence in the United States, so hopefully we see this bike here someday.
CFMoto
CFMoto also showed up to EICMA strong, with two big new launches. The first is — and I think you might notice a trend here — a range-topping adventure bike, the 1000MT-X. CFMoto makes ADV bikes in the compact and middleweight segments already, with the 450, 700, and 800 platforms, but the company has been missing a flagship until now. The 1000MT-X claims 111 hp and 77 lb-ft of torque from its 946cc parallel twin, which seems to aim it squarely at the Honda Africa Twin. CFMoto only claims a useless dry weight measurement, but the bike clearly wears a 21-inch front wheel among plenty of other flagship features: "Fully adjustable KYB suspension" front and rear, five ride modes, lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, TPMS, a quickshifter, heated grips and seat, cruise control, and more, all standard. This bike could truly kill in the U.S. market, if we get it — so far the U.S. has only gotten the 450MT and 800MT as Ibex models, and hasn't gotten the 800MT-X at all. Hopefully we start getting that line with this bike.
The big reveal from CFMoto, though, isn't even the ADV. It's what you see above, the V4 SR-RR prototype. CFmoto hasn't announced that this will hit the market yet, but it's a testbed for a new 997cc V4 motor — one that CFmoto claims puts out over 210 hp. The big question around this bike is whether it signals intent from CFMoto to enter MotoGP, but it's tough to say that just from this concept. The 2026 MotoGP grid is set, and 2027's rules lower engine sizes to 850cc, so this engine certainly isn't made for MotoGP. As to whether CFMoto will use its experience here to build a race engine, though, that's anyone's guess.
Ducati
Our first entry on the list without a new adventure bike! Ducati came close, teasing us with updates for the DesertX, but the company didn't actually pull off the camo at EICMA. It did, however, unveil the latest iteration of the Hypermotard supermoto — the new Hypermotard V2 and V2 SP. The bike gets a total redesign for 2026, inheriting the new V2 engine that Ducati's installing throughout its lineup, meaning this L-twin supermoto now makes a full 120 hp. Ducati only lists wet weight without fuel, as if that's not an oxymoron, but a bit of quick math off the fuel tank capacity gives a true wet weight of just 417 pounds (410 for the SP). It ought to ride as sharp as the new design looks, which is to say very.
Ducati also rolled out some upgrades for the Panigale V2 in the form of the MM93 and FB63 editions. It may be tougher to sell a Pecco Bagnaia-branded bike the same year the three-time World Champion managed to be passed by Somkiat Chantra in Australia, but both bikes get a slew of performance upgrades regardless of whose number is on the fairing. Both bikes get custom liveries inspired by their riders — Marc's livery from the Barcelona test, Pecco's helmet design — as well as individually-numbered triple trees, forged wheels, steering dampers, lowered clip-ons, special grips, and a unique windshield. I'd pick Marc's bike out of the two (i'm a sucker for a comeback story), but the Panigale V2 I like most for 2026 doesn't come from either of the Duacti Lenovo riders. Instead, it's the V2 S, which (allong with the Streetfighter V2 S) gets the gorgeous Giallo Ducati shade back for next year. I'm a sucker for a yellow bike, even in the face of the MotoGP-inspired Corse livery now available on the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4.
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson gave us some more details on the Bagger World Cup, a series that I'm still not entirely sold on. I think it's cool, for sure, but I'm not convinced it will help Harley sales in Europe the way the company wants. The one-make series is set to start up next year, accompanying MotoGP to the Circuit of the Americas, Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, TT Circuit Assen, Silverstone Circuit, MotorLand Aragon, and the Red Bull Ring.
Harley also showed off a race-modified bike bearing the series' new logo, and it looks like... a King of the Baggers bike. Compare this prototype to Kyle Wyman's winning 2025 King of the Baggers ride, and it looks identical. The intake, the exhaust, the saddlebags, the brakes, it's all there. If Harley wanted to position itself as a performance player in Europe, I'd expect the company to use a bike more like the Revolution Max-equipped Sportster S, but we'll see what MotoGP audiences think of a King of the Baggers ride next year.
Honda
Honda has a number of new launches out of EICMA, starting with the CB1000GT. It's a sport-tourer built on the CB1000 Hornet platform, giving that naked literbike a windshield, saddlebags, and some touring-specific tuning. That tuning includes a trick electronic suspension that reads the road in real time and dynamically adjusts front and rear damping, in hopes of giving the tourer a truly smooth ride for those iron butt days. We're not set to get the CB1000GT, at least not yet, so I guess we'll be forced to live with the Gold Wing until then. Truly a terrible fate.
Honda also announced its E-Clutch mechanism will be coming to a whole slew of new bikes. The tech is coming to the Transalp, the CB750 Hornet, the NX500, the CBR500R, and the CB500F Hornet. Curiously absent are the SCL500 and the Rebel 500, which both share their 500cc engine with the latter three bikes on the E-Clutch list, though the tech may make its way to those bikes later on. We'll also have to see how long it takes this change to hit the U.S., since Honda took its time giving the Rebel 300 the upgrade after the Japanese Rebel 250 got it.
The bigger news out of Honda is the introduction of the WN7, the company's first electric motorcycle. The EV puts out 67 hp (which Honda hilariously compares to a 600-class bike) and 74 ft-lbs of torque, and its 9.3 kWh battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in half an hour. Range is only claimed to be 87 miles, but that's a reasonably long drive outside the States. Honda hasn't yet announced where the WN7 will be released, though Japan is a solid guess to get the bike first. Really, though, the WN7 mostly makes me wonder how long it'll be until Honda gives us an EV on par with the original Cub — a scooter for non-motorcyclists that went on to become the best-selling vehicle in the world.
The headline from Honda, though, is that bike you see above: The V3R 900 E-Compressor prototype. Honda teased us with this powertrain last year, showing off the electronically-turbocharged V3 mill in a bare bike frame, but now there's a whole motorcycle around it — fuel tank, seat, lights, even an exhaust. Honda says performance is "comparable to that of a 1200cc engine," without really specifying what that means, but I'm desperate to find out firsthand. Honda, either fly this prototype out to the United States or fly me out somewhere else to ride it. I want to know so badly what an electronically-turbocharged V3 feels like.
Indian
Indian brought the requisite suite of new colors for 2026 to EICMA, but it also brought something truly cool: The Sport Scout RT, a color-matched bagger variant of the Sport Scout. I wrote the bike up in full earlier this week, but this is one I'm genuinely excited for. I'm not the biggest cruiser girlie, but my last couple rides on bikes of this style have started to sell me on them — especially when they have a couple hard bags for practicality and a Jax Teller-style club fairing up front.
The Sport Scout RT gets the Sport Scout's engine, all 1250ccs of liquid-cooled V-twin putting out 105 horsepower and 82 ft-lbs of torque, but it finally paints the fairing and fenders to match the tank. The bags, which look identical to those from the bigger Sport Chief RT, are also painted to match. This is a sharp-looking bike, and it ought to ride pretty sharp too. I'm looking forward to finding out for myself.
Kawasaki
The Kawasaki Z900RS gets a whole slate of updates for 2026, down to its very core. The bike's 948cc inline-four has been worked over with new cams and a higher compression ratio, which Kawasaki claims was intended to up the top-end power. Unfortunately, the company has a dyno chart on its site showing a loss of low-end grunt in exchange — the graph's axes aren't labeled, but the new torque and horsepower curves sit below the old ones for most of the RPM range. This might mean a change in character, though, turning the Z900 into more of a sportbike. That would certainly fit with all the electronic changes KAwasaki has made, giving the Z900 an IMU that allows for lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. The bike also gets Bluetooth, in case you want to... scream at it? Kawasaki's press images are wild.
As you saw up top, though the Z900RS isn't the only update from Kawasaki. The ZX-10R got a full rework for 2026, making it — to my eye, at least — a much prettier bike. The little aero features below the headlights have sprouted into full wings, and Kawasaki says it's re-tuned the chassis and suspension to account for the added downforce. Will you notice that downforce in your daily riding? Almost certainly not, but it looks cool as hell. The ZX-10R also gets a new dash, which includes the same yell-at-your-bike Bluetooth connectivity to Kawasaki's app.
KTM
Plenty of people expected KTM to show up to EICMA with an update for the RC390 baby sportbike, but that new model hasn't shown up yet. Instead, KTM brought the other bike we've seen coming: The Brabus 1400R. Mercedes-tuner Brabus has worked with KTM for a while now, making special variants of the Austrians' highest-performing bikes, and the 1400R carries that tradition to the 1390 Super Duke R Evo.
The Brabus-worked bike makes 190 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque from its 1,350cc V-twin engine, which reaches the ground through a very fancy single-sided swingarm. The body is totally worked over from the base bike, even adding an under-tail exhaust and ditching the pillion seat to look a bit more Brabus, but that all comes at a cost — $48,386 over in Germany for this limited-run "Signature Edition" launch model. Not cheap, but KTM is only putting out 100 of these before presumably moving on to a less limited, non-signature variant.
Of course, given that the 1400R was emissions-certified by the EPA, this will likely be the first Brabus-KTM collaboration to hit our American shores. It's unlikely we'll get that limited-run signature model, since those will almost certainly sell out before any U.S. announcement can be made, but I'd expect the higher-production model to make its way to dealers out here.
Livewire
We've heard from Harley-Davidson, but Livewire has something new in the works too. Last year at EICMA, the company announced it would work with Kymco on scooters, and this year we get to see the fruits of that collaboration: The S2 Maxi-Scooter. The scoot runs on Livewire's S2 hardware, but it's not clear whether it's been directly translated into this new chassis or if there are more changes to be had. One would think that the maxi-scooter layout would allow for more packaging opportunities, but it sounds like we'll have to wait until the scoot's launch next year for more details.
The S2 Maxi-Scooter may not have the most creative name, but it does have some pretty creative styling. The scoot appears to come in two variants, one sleeker and one more ruggedized. The latter has a bit of a Honda Ruckus vibe to me, and I've always loved those — it'll be nice to see a bigger variant of that style that doesn't need to burn gas.
MV Agusta
The news here is less the specs of the Brutale Serie Oro, and more the fact that MV Agusta is still putting out new versions of the Brutale — or new bikes at all, given the company's recent breakup from KTM. The company has been through the corporate wringer recently, but it seems the folks in Italy wanted to prove they've still got it after their new foster dad turned them back over to prior parents.
I can't say I've ever really loved MV Agusta's styling, but the Serie Oro is one of the best-looking variants of the Brutale the company makes. It's no 1000 RR Assen, sure, but its ergonomics should be a lot more rideable — and its price a lot more attainable. Not attainable, mind you, but more attainable. This is still MV Agusta we're talking about. The company doesn't have to have released an MSRP for us to know it'll be a lot.
Norton
Norton is back! The company was sold off to TVS a few years ago, which kept the nameplate alive and adorning the tanks of 961 Commandos. Now, though, the Commando is dead, and a new four-bike lineup is taking its place (with two more promised to come later.) TVS is calling this Norton's Resurgence, and it starts with a sportbike, a naked, and two ADVs — one biased towards pavement, the other towards dirt. They're the Manx R, the Manx, the Atlas, and the Atlas GT, respectively.
So far we've only gotten actual details on the Manx R. Norton is claiming a 1200cc V4 motor, Brembo brakes, an under-body exhaust, a single-sided swingarm, carbon body panels and wheels, and semi-active suspension. This really seems to be a flagship in the purest sense, occupying the highest heights of the Norton lineup. Hopefully the folks that remember Nortons of old have invested their retirement plans wisely, because there's no way this bike is cheap.
Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield will never run out of bikes to put that 650 twin in, it seems, because the company just released another: The Bullet 650, another bike built on the Super Meteor 650 platform. I like that 650 mill, and I love the Super Meteor, so I'm always happy to welcome more variants into the lineup. I can't say the Bullet is my personal speed when it comes to styling, but my roommate has long been waiting for a bigger sibling to the Bullet 350. Looks like Enfield heard her prayers.
On the electric side, Enfield's sub-brand Flying Flea has a new model called the S6. The C6 seems to be the city bike of the lineup, making the S6 the scrambler — though I'd call it more of an enduro, personally. It wears a 19-inch wheel up front and an 18 in the rear, an odd combination that might make tire shopping interesting, but Flying Flea seems confident in its ability to venture beyond the pavement. I truly hope I get to test that for myself. Unfortunately, Flying Flea also loaded up the product page for the S6 with dumb AI videos, which sucks. Cut that out, automakers.
Lastly, and certainly least when it comes to actual info, Enfield's booth previewed two new bikes: 750cc models of the Himalayan and Continental GT. We've known these bikes have been coming, we've seen them testing, but this is the most anyone's gotten to poke around one. I'm not in Italy to do so myself, I'm stuck here in Brooklyn, so take a look at Autocar India's inspection of the prototype bikes.
Suzuki
Somehow, incredibly, Suzuki isn't done with the 645cc V-twin from the SV650. Most of the motorcycling world has figured that engine was bound for Valhalla, doomed by modern emissions standards, but it seems Suzuki's never met a bit of engineering it wouldn't use until the very last possible second. Enter the SV-7GX, a fully-faired bigger brother to the beloved SV. We have a longer blog on the SV-7GX, so I'll just hit the highlights here.
The SV-7GX, as you might expect from the SV moniker, shares its engine and trellis frame with the SV650. It also looks like it shares its right-side-up forks with the little naked (when was the last time you saw a new middleweight introduced with those?), but it does get something the SV650 sorely lacks: Modern-looking turn signals. Suzuki hasn't confirmed whether we'll get the SV-7GX in the States, and I'd be surprised if we did — but I'm surprised Suzuki built this at all, rather than a touring variant of the GSX-8 platform, so who knows?
Yamaha
Ducati isn't the only manufacturer bringing good colors to EICMA this year. The R7 may still be pretty new, but Yamaha refreshed it for 2026 anyway. The new bike gets a surprising number of changes, starting with new suspension front and rear — 4.7 inches of travel in front and 4.8 in back, down from 5.1 front and rear on the 2025 model. Somehow, despite the rear now having more travel than the front, the bike's geometry has relaxed a bit: 24 degrees of rake, up from 23.7, and 3.6 inches of trail rather than 3.5 on last year's bike. All that without the ground clearance changing. Beats me. Besides the geometry and suspension changes, fuel capacity goes up to 3.7 gallons from 3.4, and the bike gets a bit smarter with lean-sensitive ABS. The R7 also gets its revised fairings done up in this blue-purple-electric green colorway, which I think should be offered on every motorcycle forever.
The R7 isn't the only thing Yamaha brought to EICMA, though. The company also introduced a new dual sport, the WR125R, which stands as the most normal dual-sport in Yamaha's lineup. The company has long had the fat-tire TW200, and whatever the XT250's deal is, but the WR125R is a truly regular dirt bike with lights and a plate bracket. Between this and the XR150L from Honda, I have to wonder if motorcycle makers are betting on getting kids on bikes younger — young enough that a 125 can actually move them — then upgrading to a license and a plate as they grow. Making new motorcyclists when they're young doesn't seem like a bad move.
Zero
Last but not least, Zero rounds out our alphabetically-ordered list. The company is bringing something truly new: A scooter, the first in its lineup. Much like Livewire above, it seems Zero wants to expand accessibility to the brand after years of making more aspirationally-priced models (the Sur-Ron-styled X line also speaks to this) and what's more accessible than a scooter? Enter the LS1, no relation to the GM V8. Zero claims a one hour and 45 minute 20%-to-80% charge time with an optional 1,500-watt fast charger, and a maximum range of 72 miles before adding extra batteries. So far, the LS1 is only intended for Europe, and with a top speed less than most American highway speed limits I don't expect that to change. Still, maybe a popular scooter can subsidize the rest of the Zero lineup.
That lineup should soon include something like the Lompico Concept, also revealed at EICMA. This doesn't appear to be like most EICMA "concepts," which are simply very-near-production motorcycles, but it's more a "concept" in the four-wheeled sense of the world — previewing tech and styling that'll make their way to production vehicles for years to come. The Lompico heralds a new operating system and a more modern, almost Husqvarna-esque styling language that I'm very excited to see on a production model.