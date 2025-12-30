These Are The Best Cars Jalopnik Readers Saw In 2025
On the Friday after a holiday week that felt especially sleepy (and was especially rainy) in Los Angeles this year, I asked you, our lovely readers, to tell me about the best cars you saw in 2025. I love carspotting — it's one of the best parts of living in LA — and talking to other people about their favorite spots, so what better way to ring in the new year than by doing just that? We're not just talking about cars people saw driving on the street, though. I was open to anything, including cars at shows or in museums.
My own example was from a car show: one of the 47 Bugatti Veyrons that were at the Las Vegas Concours. I'd been waiting to see some of those specific cars for half of my life, and they were worth the wait. Your answers were widely varied, and included cars that even I have never seen before. Bravo!
McLaren F1
McLaren F1 Chassis 001 at a local charity car show. They drove it to the show despite the snow slush and salt on the roads that morning. The same owner has 3 other F1's as well.
Submitted by: IvanSawyer288
I'm not a huge F1 fan, but seeing one driving in conditions like that would've got me excited too.
R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R
Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R in midnight purple that was for sale in a used car lot. An iconic car with an iconic color. The perfect combination.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
The R33 might be my favorite GT-R generation.
Toyota 2000GT
1967 Toyota 2000GT ... saw it two different times this year driving down US1.
Submitted by: IB007
I adore the 2000GT, and have never seen one driving on PCH! Now I'm manifesting that for 2026.
Chevy El Camino
I made the pilgrimage to Elcofest in Nappanee, Indiana this past summer.
There was an El Camino there with a transplanted driveline from a Buick Grand National.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
That seems like it must be a fun show.
Ferrari Monza SP
The car I saw was a few years old Ferrari Monza. It was at the dealership and has had several owners but never left the dealer's facilities. It only had 91 miles on it and had just sold for $4.5M. Very cool car, but no windshield so you drive with a helmet.
Submitted by: Surfs_Rockets
I love seeing those driving around, especially the single-seat SP1.
Kaiser Darrin
Best I saw in person, was a perfect little 1954 Kaiser Darrin. (Another one was seen recently in Fallout, as Howard Cooper's roadster in the first season.)
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
Fabulous.
Tucker
Saw a Tucker a few months ago go around the traffic circle by my job. When I first saw it I was like wow what a cool looking car. Then after a few minutes I thought more about it and realized what I had seen. I believe there are only 47 left that are roadworthy. Damn what a beautiful car!
Submitted by: Rick Smeltzer
I don't think I've ever seen a Tucker driving on the road before. Amazing!
Porsche 968
I went to Monterey Car Week for the first time in my life, so it's nearly impossible to pick just one; the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, Horacio Pagani driving his very own Utopia, the 1938 Bugatti that drove from Rhode Island to California for the event, the list goes on and on.
I may be biased, but my favorite car I saw there was my very own 1994 Porsche 968. I drove from Atlanta, GA to Monterey, CA along with two friends in their own cars, and it's the greatest thing we've ever done. Having my own car at such an event and making it across the country and back without any issues aside from some oil consumption was something out of a dream.
Submitted by: Aldairion
I wasn't at Car Week this year and was so sad to miss the Sesto Elemento driving around, but luckily I saw it at the Vegas Concours. That must have been a phenomenal trip! I love 968s.
AMG One and McLaren Solus GT
At the F1 race in Vegas this year the lobby areas of the Wynn and Encore Hotels not only had an example of the Mercedes AMG One hybrid hypercar, but also a single-seat McLaren Solus GT on display. I didn't think I'd ever see either car up close and then I saw both within 10 minutes of each other.
Submitted by: Byron
I saw those same two cars at the Vegas Concours as well, the AMG was especially fantastic.
Ultima RS
An Ultima RS. Saw it at a scenic overlook stop on a motorcycle ride. It's a kit car from England but it doesn't look like a kit car at all. The fit and finish is like any bespoke supercar. Even the gauges were perfect (lots of kit cars seem to have gauges that you can buy at your local auto store). The one I saw was the top spec–most powerful engine, carbon-fiber everything, etc. It is absolutely gorgeous in person. The owner said he and his son spent approximately 400-500 hours building it.
Submitted by: NotLewisHamilton
That's awesome.
Bugatti Chiron and Mercedes G63 6x6
Was in London and walking in front of The Chancery Rosewood Hotel off Grosvenor Park and in front were tow Bugatti Veyrons and a Mercedes. Gelande Wagen 6X6. Only about 6 million in value!
Submitted by: MJ Posner
That duo has been a regular there for years now. Pretty awesome.
Cadillac Celestiq
I saw a tree frog green Cadillac Celistiq last night in Milford, MI. What a way to close out the year. So much better looking in person that I anticipated.
Submitted by: TommyFurnace
I missed seeing that car on the street in Detroit by five minutes last year and I'm still upset about it. At least I see customer car number one in Beverly Hills fairly often.
BMW 3.0 CSL
1972 or 3 BMW 3.0 CSL, a true light. Owner has it at the same engine builder for my 71 2002, having a full drivetrain upgrade, because fun. It's a near perfect example. That was my highlight, saw some silly Lambos street parked in Cambodia, but they were boring compared to the CSL.
Submitted by: DieselOx
I love 3.0 CSLs, especially in the wilder colors.
Mercedes-Benz 300SL
Easy...
Submitted by: karguy
I'm always delighted to see a 300SL. Thats a great color combo.