These Are The Best Cars Jalopnik Readers Saw In 2025

On the Friday after a holiday week that felt especially sleepy (and was especially rainy) in Los Angeles this year, I asked you, our lovely readers, to tell me about the best cars you saw in 2025. I love carspotting — it's one of the best parts of living in LA — and talking to other people about their favorite spots, so what better way to ring in the new year than by doing just that? We're not just talking about cars people saw driving on the street, though. I was open to anything, including cars at shows or in museums.

My own example was from a car show: one of the 47 Bugatti Veyrons that were at the Las Vegas Concours. I'd been waiting to see some of those specific cars for half of my life, and they were worth the wait. Your answers were widely varied, and included cars that even I have never seen before. Bravo!