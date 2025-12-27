2026 Nissan Armada Nismo Looks So Cool I Don't Care That It's Not Actually Sporty

So Nismo touched a couple of the powertrain components, that's great. What really matters is the changes to the outside, where the Armada's been given one hell of a bold makeover. Up front, Nismo increased the size of the Armada's already large front grille, and extended it all the way down to the new front splitter. That splitter continues around the car as a full-width skirt with a contrasting red accent, all the way to the rear that features a Nismo-branded diffuser to cap off the bold vibe. The exterior renovation is completed by the 22-inch Nismo wheels, which might need some spacers to tuck under the body the way you really want them to.

The car I drove was painted Nismo-specific $450 Stealth Gray with the $1,450 Super Black two-tone upgrade, but it's also offered in Black Diamond Pearl (the only standard no-cost color), and $750 Everest White, which can also be had as a two-tone paint job for $1,750. I don't know about you, but I think the Armada Nismo looks totally badass.

Nissan

The interior is only available in Charcoal leather with red quilted Ultrasuede inserts on the seat bottoms and the seat back, topped off by Nismo-stitched headrests. There are other nice touches like a steering wheel with a red Ultrasuede straight-ahead marker and a red stripe on the center armrest. The interior comes together to provide a luxurious, sporty feel with supremely comfortable seats, and mostly ample room aside from headroom that's a little tight in the second and third rows of seats due to the standard panoramic sunroof.