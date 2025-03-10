If You Can Afford The Average New Car, You're Rich

Look, I get it. It probably doesn't feel like you did anything that special. If you graduate college, marry or cohabitate with someone in your social circle, and do a decent job at work for a decade or so, honestly, it's pretty reasonable to expect to both make an average of $125,000. That's both a massive amount of money that would completely transform a low-wage worker's life and also far from impressive. Heck, as our friend T-Pain recently pointed out, you can't even fly private from Atlanta to Las Vegas and back for $125,000. And when there's just a pre-owned BMW 5 Series and a Kia Telluride sitting in your garage, of course it's going to feel like you're pretty normal. After you pay all your bills, fund your retirement and move the recommended amount of money into savings, you may not even have that much leftover at the end of the month.

It's also entirely possible you live in an ultra-high-cost area of the country where rent costs thousands of dollars a month, and you actually do have to keep an eye on your spending, while someone making less money in a lower cost of living area is able to live better. Aside from where you live still being a choice and one you can only make if you have a job that pays enough to afford it, let's also not pretend you don't have significantly more earning potential, especially when you regularly rub elbows with people who can explain what an RSU is. To be clear, that also applies to me, since even though I currently make way less than $125,000, much less $250,000, it would be far easier for me to change careers and finally make some actual money than the typical person who's a decade into their career and still making about what I do.

To be clear, my LinkedIn inbox is absolutely not full of recruiters trying to convince me to leave my job for more lucrative positions. I said it would be easier in comparison, not that I could do it any time I wanted to.