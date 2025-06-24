2026 Nissan Armada NISMO Gets 35-HP Boost To Give Full-Size Some Fast

Nissan is betting it all on big performance with the new Armada NISMO SUV. Based on the company's full-sized three-row body-on-frame SUV, the Armada NISMO is a family-and-ass-hauling monster with more power, sportier suspension and steering, a louder exhaust, and "signature NISMO design," says Nissan. It seems that every company with a full-size SUV is jumping to launch a performance variant following the success of Cadillac's Escalade-V. The Armada was hardly a slouch before with a twin-turbo direct-injected 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, in spite of its 6,000-ish pounds. If you wanted something quicker and sportier, but still capable of pulling a trailer and driving a typical three-generation family to dinner in style, then maybe the Armada NISMO is for you.

Nissan

The first thing you'll notice when you roll up to an Armada NISMO on the dealer showroom floor is that it has a bunch of black trim with red accents. Nissan calls this a "comprehensive makeover" with NISMO-specific fascia front and rear, a new grille, standard side entry steps, and a rear hatch spoiler. The biggest thing you may notice, however, is the truck's wider fender flares wrapped around a larger 22-inch wheel and tire package. Does it look sporty? Absolutely it does. Does it look good? Not really, but the Armada wasn't exactly a looker before it was hit with the NISMO stick. Nissan will offer the Armada NISMO in black, white, or grey.