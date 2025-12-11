Cheap Cars Are The Only Ones Selling Quickly

New cars are selling a bit faster than they once were, but it's being mostly propped up by the only cars people can actually afford to buy: ones that cost under $25,000. Overall, new vehicles sit on dealer lots for 73 days, but cars that are priced at less than 25 grand spend just one-and-a-half days at the dealership before being snatched up. That's a blistering pace.

While new vehicle inventory in the U.S. did in fact fall 1.6% year-over-year in November to 3.09 million units, that 73-day supply is actually a slight uptick from October's 70-day supply, according to Automotive News. A big reason for that could be electric vehicles. The $7,500 federal EV tax credit is dead, and it has caused EVs to sit on dealer lots even longer than they already were. Now, the supply is up to 126 days — 19 more than it was a month ago. This is all according to data from Lotlinx, a dealership data company.

When it comes to non-EV powertrains, the numbers are far more favorable. Automakers started December with a 60-day supply of hybrids (up from 57) and a 75-day supply of gas-powered cars (up from 72). Market segments also play a sizable role. Minivan inventories were clearly the tightest at just 58 days. That was followed by sedans at 60 days, SUVs and 73 days and pickup trucks at 80 days.

When you look at all seven automaker that actually report monthly sales figures, Toyota was by far and away the company running the leanest. It carried just a 31-day inventory in November, which is honestly so impressive if you consider how many vehicles it builds on a daily basis.