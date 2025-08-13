EV Sales Are Still Growing, But At A Much Slower Rate

Electric cars are the half measure towards maintaining a habitable planet that we all seem to have settled on as the most effort we're willing to put into our continued survival. Globally, though, it seems some buyers are shying away from EV — particularly in the biggest electric vehicle-buying nation on Earth, China. From Reuters:

Global electric vehicle sales grew 21% year-on-year in July, the slowest rate since January and down from 25% in June, as momentum in plug-in hybrid sales in China slackened, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday. China is the world's biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion's data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Its overall car sales growth slowed in July, with BYD, the world's largest EV maker, recording its third monthly drop in registrations. The relatively muted slowdown in overall EV sales however shows other markets are taking up some of the slack, with European sales for one benefiting from incentives, aimed at speeding up decarbonisation.

China buys far and away the most EVs globally, according to the data, but that trend was down in July. I'd be very intrigued to see used EV sales in the country, since the market likely has more options to pick from than ours and could well be taking away from new sales by now.