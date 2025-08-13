EV Sales Are Still Growing, But At A Much Slower Rate
In this morning's edition, we're looking at global EV growth, as well as the ongoing negotiations between Volkswagen and its UAW employees in Tennessee. We'll also look at yet another lawsuit in California over emissions, and a Jaguar Land Rover recall.
In this morning's edition, we're looking at global EV growth, as well as the ongoing negotiations between Volkswagen and its UAW employees in Tennessee. We'll also look at yet another lawsuit in California over emissions, and a Jaguar Land Rover recall.
1st Gear: EV sales are still up, but the numbers are concerning
Electric cars are the half measure towards maintaining a habitable planet that we all seem to have settled on as the most effort we're willing to put into our continued survival. Globally, though, it seems some buyers are shying away from EV — particularly in the biggest electric vehicle-buying nation on Earth, China. From Reuters:
Global electric vehicle sales grew 21% year-on-year in July, the slowest rate since January and down from 25% in June, as momentum in plug-in hybrid sales in China slackened, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.
China is the world's biggest car market and accounts for more than half of global EV sales, which in Rho Motion's data include battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
Its overall car sales growth slowed in July, with BYD, the world's largest EV maker, recording its third monthly drop in registrations.
The relatively muted slowdown in overall EV sales however shows other markets are taking up some of the slack, with European sales for one benefiting from incentives, aimed at speeding up decarbonisation.
China buys far and away the most EVs globally, according to the data, but that trend was down in July. I'd be very intrigued to see used EV sales in the country, since the market likely has more options to pick from than ours and could well be taking away from new sales by now.
2nd Gear: Union members at Volkswagen still don't have a collective bargaining agreement
Volkswagen workers in Tennessee organized with the United Auto Workers last year, but they still don't have a settled contract with management. After nearly a year of negotiations, it seems VW is starting to put its foot down — making final offers to the workers that actually put its cars together. From Automotive News:
As contract negotiations between Volkswagen and the UAW crawl toward the one-year mark, the German automaker is signaling that a last, best and final offer is near.
In a post on its U.S. labor negotiations hub, VW told employees at its Chattanooga plant that it's approaching the limit of what it can offer with key economic items still unresolved — namely wages, health care and job security.
The union is seeking its first contract at the Tennessee plant. Workers voted overwhelmingly to join the UAW in April 2024 and contract talks began in mid-September.
Automotive News says the union and management have come to tentative agreements on 300 sections of the contract, which is a staggering number of clauses for a legal document. You're doing the lord's work, union negotiators in Chattanooga.
3rd Gear: Semi builders sue California for the right to sell dirtier trucks
California's right to set its own emissions standards was recently cut down by the Trump administration, and automakers are salivating at the thought of selling cheaper, dirtier cars in the state. They're not just looking to sell to commuters, though — now truckmakers, looking to sell to long-haul drivers, are suing for the right to sell higher-polluting vehicles in the state. From Reuters:
Four major truckmakers, including Daimler and Volvo, sued California to block the state from enforcing strict emissions standards that U.S. President Donald Trump declared void in June.
Daimler, Volvo, Paccar and International Motors, formerly Navistar, said they have been "caught in the crossfire" after Trump reversed waivers issued during the Biden administration that let California set its own standards.
In a complaint filed on Monday, the truckmakers said Trump's rescinding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval of California's plan to boost zero-emission heavy-duty truck sales and reduce nitrogen oxide emissions preempted the state's enforcement.
We're really not prepared for the incoming climate catastrophes, but at least someone's making a few extra dollars' return for the shareholders. That's what's important, right?
4th Gear: Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 121,500 Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports
It's recall time again, but not for Ford this time — it's Land Rover's turn, with a recall for 121,509 Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports. The issue surrounds a suspension knuckle, which can crack and detach. From Reuters:
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover is recalling more than 121,500 vehicles in the United States due to cracked suspension knuckles in the front, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.
The recall includes Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles, NHTSA said.
The recall affects Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports from 2014 to 2017. If you own a car from those years, head over to NHTSA's site to run your VIN. If yours is affected, get it fixed as soon as you can.
