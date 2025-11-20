2027 Kia Telluride Is Bigger, Bolder And Comes Turbocharged Out Of The Box

The inside of the new Telluride might be just about the best interior Kia has ever done. There's a hell of a lot of wood, leather and interesting geometric shapes and designs that are meant to make you feel refreshed and relaxed. I feel it just looked at the hi-res images on my screen.

It's a complete redesign of the old car's interior, but there are still some cues that let you know this is a Telluride. Namely, it keeps the grip handles around the front center console, which I'm sure will be very useful when you go off-roading.

Throughout the interior, you're going to find SynTex upholstery and available SynTex suede that are supposed to give the car an even more upscale look than it already has. Adding to that is the LED ambient lighting and an emphasis on getting rid of as much NVH as possible. It's something that worked on the Palisade, so I expect that to also come through here. You get HMG's trick Ergo Motion driver's seat that'll give a light massage to the driver as well as wireless charging pads up front.

The second row can be optioned with power-operated captain's chairs, which can be heated and ventilated, and even the third row can be heated. Oh, and your kids won't need to scream about who is charging what, because there are enough USB-C ports to keep everybody happy.

Kia says the extra length in the Palisade all went into more legroom for second- and third-row passengers, and there's a maximum cargo capacity of 86.9 cubic feet. With the second row in place, that drops to 46.3, and if you need to use all three rows, you'll have to make do with a still-impressive 22.3 cubic feet (the hybrid loses 1 cubic foot).