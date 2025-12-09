American Automakers Have Terrible Long-Term Reliability, And Tesla Is The Worst, Consumer Reports Says

While "Buy American" is a nice concept, it may not be a great idea in the long term when it comes to cars, despite the government's efforts to strong-arm you into doing so. Consumer Reports just released its rankings for long-term reliability, and American brands comprise eight of the bottom ten, with Tesla being the lowest.

This is different than CR's predicted reliability for new cars, and it freely admits that these results sometimes differ from its predictions. This list is based on reports members made within the past 12 months of problems with vehicles made between 2016 and 2021. These are cars that people are likely to be shopping for right now because new cars are too expensive. In a surprise to no one, Toyota and Lexus soared to the top of the list, with rankings of 73 and 77 out of 100, respectively. In comparison, Tesla ranked 31, less than half as many points as the leaders. Teslas from this era were notorious for quality issues, and they haven't exactly aged like a fine wine.

Bleeding-edge EV tech isn't entirely to blame, considering that Jeep ranked 32, just one point ahead of Tesla, with Ram at 35, Chrysler at 36, and Dodge at 39. Long-term quality issues aren't limited to Stellantis brands, either. Ford tied with Dodge at 39, while GMC and Chevrolet ranked 37 and 40, respectively. It's no wonder the American auto industry seems doomed. Hyundai and Kia round out the bottom ten, likely due to their history of major engine problems.