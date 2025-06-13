Trump Wants Even More Car Tariffs

Plenty of companies have been testing autonomous vehicle tech on U.S. roads, often to the chagrin of human drivers forced to navigate around slow and unpredictable beta vehicles, but it turns out there's still some restriction on the vehicles that are allowed to test: Cars without wheels or pedals, with no way for a human to sit in the driver's seat to control them, still have to pass government muster before they can hit the streets. So, of course, the NHTSA wants to change that. From Reuters:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday said it was streamlining reviews of requests filed by automakers seeking to deploy self-driving vehicles without required human controls like steering wheels, brake pedals or mirrors. NHTSA has authority to grant petitions to allow up to 2,500 vehicles per manufacturer yearly to operate on U.S. roads without required human controls but the agency has spent years reviewing several exemption petitions without taking action. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the exemption process has been "bogging developers down in unnecessary red tape that makes it impossible to keep pace with the latest technologies." ... Manufacturers must demonstrate vehicles without human controls provide an equivalent safety level and exemptions are in the public interest.

We've seen in recent years that self-driving tech is, at a very basic level, not ready for the big time. This attitude that government cannot get in the way of industry, cannot regulate new tech, is fundamentally backwards — without government to protect us from whatever new thing businesses want to try, we'd all still have sawdust in our bread, lead in our paint, and radium in our wristwatches.