Even With A Huge Home-Court Advantage The Big Three Seem Doomed

The American auto industry is once again in a trap of its own making. For decades European and Asian automakers have been pushing the Big Three deeper into a spiral of producing larger, more profitable, lower-quality vehicles. Each time an American automaker has faced adversity and evolving consumer desires, they have failed to adapt to the change and instead pushed headstrong into the status quo, begging for government aid in the form of protectionist economic policies or massive financial bailouts. With Toyota's venerable RAV4 taking the best-selling-vehicle-in-America honors for 2024 from Ford's F-series pickup, it certainly feels like the beginning of the end.

Once Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler were behemoths on the international stage, but now can't even conquer the U.S. market. The first step in this long road to the bottom was the 1973 fuel crisis, for which the Big Three were ill prepared and got stomped on by Japanese automakers.Through various international financial collapses of the 1990s and 2000s the American automakers continued to push larger and more expensive products to market, in spite of declining build quality and comparative reliability. The Big Three are responsible for some of the most recalled cars on the market, and simply can't match the Japanese, Korean, or German brands on quality rankings, according to Consumer Reports.

Looking at sales data, and the renewed head-in-the-sand approach to electrification, there isn't much about the American auto industry to be impressed by these days.