These Are The Most Reliable Crossovers, According To Consumer Reports

Lexus claims to have established the luxury crossover class with the RX300 in 1998, and the brand consistently scores well for reliability across all segments. In the years since introducing the RX, Lexus has broadened its appeal by introducing mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the crossover. You'll want to go for the plug-in hybrid RX if you want the most reliable variant; it ranks just above the mild hybrid for reliability and both are comfortably ahead of the gas-powered model.

The RX PHEV's commendable reliability comes along with an EPA rating of 83 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) and 35 miles of electric-only driving range, but all that carries a hefty price tag. The most affordable 2026 RX is the gas-powered RX350, although it's not cheap with a base price of just over $51,000 plus taxes and fees. Tthe top-tier RX 450h+ will set you back at least $73,000, although Lexus does include plenty of goodies. Every RX comes standard with a full suite of driver assistance features plus wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto integration with the touchscreen display. Despite all that and the model's reliability, the cost of driving home in a new RX will likely scare off some buyers.