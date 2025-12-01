These Are The Most Reliable Crossovers, According To Consumer Reports
Crossovers are all the rage these days; they appeal to a wide range of buyers thanks to their versatility, efficiency, and car-like handling. These factors are all important reasons why crossovers are popular as daily drivers, but a car that handles important everyday tasks must also be reliable. To help buyers identify dependable models, each year Consumer Reports surveys thousands of car owners about issues they've had with their vehicles over the previous 12 months.
Their feedback is aggregated, reported problems are weighted by severity, and each model gets a calculated reliability score. The 2025 Consumer Reports reliability survey includes responses from owners of 300,000 cars dating back as far as the 2000 model year, and a handful of crossovers separated themselves from the crowded pack. Here are the five crossovers that scored highest for reliability in this year's survey; to break any ties we used the overall ratings for each model.
5. 2025 Lexus RX plug-in hybrid
Lexus claims to have established the luxury crossover class with the RX300 in 1998, and the brand consistently scores well for reliability across all segments. In the years since introducing the RX, Lexus has broadened its appeal by introducing mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the crossover. You'll want to go for the plug-in hybrid RX if you want the most reliable variant; it ranks just above the mild hybrid for reliability and both are comfortably ahead of the gas-powered model.
The RX PHEV's commendable reliability comes along with an EPA rating of 83 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) and 35 miles of electric-only driving range, but all that carries a hefty price tag. The most affordable 2026 RX is the gas-powered RX350, although it's not cheap with a base price of just over $51,000 plus taxes and fees. Tthe top-tier RX 450h+ will set you back at least $73,000, although Lexus does include plenty of goodies. Every RX comes standard with a full suite of driver assistance features plus wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto integration with the touchscreen display. Despite all that and the model's reliability, the cost of driving home in a new RX will likely scare off some buyers.
4. 2025 BMW X5
It's not every day a non-Toyota vehicle tops a Lexus in reliability rankings, but the 2025 BMW X5 scored just ahead of the RX in Consumer Reports' reliability survey. The fifth-generation X5 has a good reputation for dependable operation thanks in part to the base B58 inline-six engine that rivals its M54 I6 cousin. Another plus for the X5 is that it's more polished than most of the entries on this list.
The 2025 X5 has a suite of driver assist and cabin comfort and tech features that challenge its Lexus competitor, and its starting price of $66,300 is almost 10% lower than the top-trim Lexus RX. These savings might not last once you're off the lot, though. While the X5 scored well in Consumer Reports' rankings, CarEdge estimates its first 10 year maintenance and non-warranty repair costs at $19,514. The outlet also calculated a 56% chance a new X5 would need a major repair in that period and noted that the model loses 59% of its value in the first five years. BMW is one of the 10 fastest-depreciating car brands, and the X5 loses value a bit ahead of the average Beemer's pace of 56% over 60 months.
3. 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
SUVs like the Jeep Cherokee and Ford Explorer were already popular when Toyota introduced the RAV4 crossover for the 1996 model year. The compact four-seater was unlike anything else on the market at the time and its unibody construction borrowed elements from dependable Toyota cousins like the Camry, Corolla, and Celica. Since then the RAV4 has grown to become the best-selling vehicle of any type in the U.S., unseating the longtime best-selling Ford F-150 in 2024. The 2025 plug-in hybrid RAV4 is the third-highest rated crossover for reliability in Consumer Reports' 2025 survey and ranks ahead of its mild hybrid and gas-powered brothers just like the Lexus RX PHEV.
The RAV4 PHEV delivers 302 total horsepower from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors backed by a 18.1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack. The EPA rates the PHEV at 94 MPGe with up to 42 miles of all-electric range; it will go as far as 600 miles on a topped-up tank of gas and fully charged battery. It's also more affordable than many of the other crossovers on this list with a starting price of just over $50,000 in top-level XSE trim.
2. 2025 Subaru Forester
The Subaru Forester's safety, surefootedness, and carlike handling have made it a fan favorite since its introduction in the late '90s. It's also one of the most reliable Subarus ever according to owners and has helped the brand top several customer loyalty rankings. The Forester's second-place finish in Consumer Reports' 2025 reliability survey underscores the progress Subaru has made in recovering from the head gasket issues that plagued the Forester and other Subarus in the late '90s and early 2000s.
The third-generation Forester that arrived in 2011 saw engine improvements like better cylinder head sealing and the move from a rubber timing belt to a metal chain, both of which helped the model's reliability. Safety has also been a big draw for many Forester buyers, and the 2025 model earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick award for 2025 for crash test performance. The Forester won that same honor in 2023 and earned the highest-possible Top Safety Pick+ tag each year from 2019 through 2022.
1. 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid
Subaru's only previous hybrid was the disappointing Crosstrek, but the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid roared (whirred?) onto the scene as the most reliable crossover in Consumer Reports' rankings. It slid in just ahead of its gas-powered sibling despite being new for the 2025 model year, and the twin Foresters helped Subaru beat Toyota and Lexus as the most reliable brand in Consumer Reports' 2025 reliability survey.
The Forester Hybrid's power comes from a 2.5-liter I4 engine that gets electric assistance to generate 194 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. That force is funneled to all four wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and can get the Forester hybrid from 0-60 in a respectable but uninspiring 8.6 seconds. The Forester hybrid also delivers an average EPA rating of 35 mpg, 6 mpg better than the gas-powered Forester with automatic transmission. The Forester hybrid uses one electric motor to charge the battery and another to drive the wheels and work with the regenerative braking system. Despite the complex engineering involved in its drivetrain, the Forester hybrid is Consumer Reports' crossover reliability king for 2025.