What Might Happen If You Never Wash The Underside Of Your Car

I'm going to answer that question with another question — How much do you like rust? See, neglecting your vehicle's undercarriage can lead to some pretty nasty rust-related issues. That's especially true if you live somewhere where the local road department salts the roads in the wintertime. Rust and corrosion can happen in the cleanest, driest environments, but layers of gunk and road salt can really speed that process up. In addition, dirt and debris can get packed into crevices in the chassis and body that can capture moisture and rot a vehicle from the inside out. You'll know what I mean if you've ever lived on a dirt road.

An exceptionally rusty undercarriage can be a real pain, and can lead to expensive repairs or even to dangerous mechanical failures. Rust eats away at steering and suspension components, chews through subframes, and dissolves floors and wheel wells with equal ease. It seizes nuts to bolts and bolts into captive holes and various parts to one another that often need to be destroyed to be removed or separated. It can destroy a spring, ruin an exhaust system, and generally cause havoc if you don't nip it in the bud. Doing so is as easy as regularly spraying off the underside of your vehicle.

The best way to wash under your vehicle is to run it through a car wash with an underbody wash option. Sure it's a little more expensive, but it's better to throw a couple bucks at that than, say, all new steering components or heavy body work.