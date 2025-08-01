You wouldn't trust ChatGPT to tell you how to do open heart surgery, so why would you trust it with open engine surgery? AI can't even get rental car inspections or McDonald's drive-thru service right, yet people keep turning to ChatGPT to answer their questions about car repair. Nasdaq even recommends it. I decided to try it myself and see just how good, or bad, is the car advice coming from ChatGPT.

First, I tried a couple of trick questions. "How do I change my blinker fluid?"

"Ah, the classic one!" it responded. "There's no such thing as blinker fluid. It's a running joke among car enthusiasts, often used to tease new drivers or DIY beginners. Blinkers (turn signals) are electric and don't use any kind of fluid." Then it provided some basic, if general, steps for diagnosing electrical problems with turn signals.

Let's try another. In 2022, a blurb went around about ChatGPT's detailed instructions for changing the coolant on a 1961 VW Beetle. It's an air-cooled engine and doesn't have coolant, so I asked the same question about the 1974 VW Super Beetle my mom had when I was a kid. "Trick question — and great one if you're trying to stump someone!" ChatGTP responded. "You don't replace the coolant on a 1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle ... Because it doesn't have any!"

OK, it caught me. It's a pretty low bar to not fall for simple trick questions, but it's an important one that ChatGPT hasn't always met. So let's try some real questions.