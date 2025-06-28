Here's How Electrolysis Can Destroy Your Car's Cooling System

Your car's cooling system has one job — to keep the engine from cooking itself. But even with fresh coolant and a shiny new radiator, there's a silent killer that could be eating it from the inside out. You won't see it coming until it's too late. It's called electrolysis, and it's not to be confused with the hair-zapping kind. This electrolysis attacks your cooling system, not your follicles.

Electrolysis in the radiator happens when stray electrical current flows through your coolant, turning the liquid into a low-grade battery. That electricity looks for metal to ground itself, and in your engine bay, that means your radiator, heater core, and associated metal components of the cooling system. Over time, it corrodes from the inside, leading to pinhole leaks, cooling inefficiency, overheating, and eventual cooling system failures.

Electrolysis may be a useful way to remove rust from parts, but it sure isn't good if it's happening inside your car's radiator. Modern vehicles are especially vulnerable thanks to the use of lightweight metals, ungrounded plastic radiator tanks, and all the electronic systems packed under the hood.