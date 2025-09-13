How Reliable Are Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems? Here's What AAA Says

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is perhaps one of the most underappreciated safety features in modern cars, as it can save you from a gnarly crash or keep you from getting stranded on a deserted stretch of road. A 2012 NHTSA survey revealed that the presence of a TPMS has reduced the likelihood of under-inflated tires by 55.6 % (via Schrader).

In 2023, AAA tested 11 cars and their TPMS to verify accuracy. Testers parked the cars in the shade before inflating the tires to the manufacturer's recommended pressure. AAA then drove the vehicles under different conditions, checking the tire pressure afterward and comparing it to what the instrument cluster displayed. The tested models came from brands such as Ford, Tesla, BMW, Cadillac, Toyota, and Hyundai, among others, from model years 2022 to 2024.

The Tesla Model 3 was the best performer, showing no deviation between the displayed and actual pressure, while most others deviated by no more than ±1 PSI. The Cadillac Escalade and Ford F-250 were the least accurate, with the former showing a deviation of 1.2 PSI in one tire and the latter deviating by up to 2 PSI.