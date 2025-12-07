10 Iconic Cars US Presidents Drove

Presidents are often scrutinized for their political impact and rightfully so. But have you ever stopped to wonder about which vehicles our commanders in chief have piloted? We are not talking about limos fit for Oval Office duty. Instead, we're taking a closer look at 10 of the most iconic cars U.S. presidents drove on their own accord.

Now, whenever politics are involved, folks are a bit on edge. In that regard, we want to clarify that this is merely a look at the automobiles, not an interpretation of the policies or partisan viewpoints of any individual mentioned. That said, we did take a look at how each president influenced traffic laws as well as the automotive industry as a whole.

For reference, the list is presented in chronological order, starting with the earliest president to make the cut: William Howard Taft and his 1912 Baker Electric.