Lucid Air Sapphire Is The Quickest Car MotorTrend Has Ever Tested

When you think of the quickest cars in the world, you probably think of low-slug, purpose-built supercars with a couple of seats and limited practicality. Well, what if I told you the quickest car MotorTrend has ever tested is actually a four-door sedan with five seats and two separate cargo areas? That's right, baby. MT has a new 0-60 king, and it's the Lucid Air Sapphire.

The ballistic sedan — with the help of Lucid's new Track Tire package — just laid down a 1.881-second 0-60 run. That's just absurd from a vehicle that weighs 5,342 pounds on an unprepped surface. Of course, it's got a lot of power behind it: 1,234 horsepower and 1,430 foot-pounds of torque, to be exact, though during an interview years ago, former CEO and Founder Peter Rawlinson told me the Sapphire's three motors made quite a bit more power than that.

In any case, the Air Sapphire now holds the "Quickest Ever" titles at both MotorTrend and Car and Driver, and its new Track Tire package made all the difference. It's an $8,250 (plus installation) dealer-installed option on top of the $250,500 Air Sapphire that gets you four Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS Elect LM1 tires mounted on the Sapphire's forged wheels. That's a lot of money, for sure, but it's enough to knock nearly 0.32 seconds off the 0-60 sprint the standard Sapphire lays down with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S LM1 tires.

The Air Sapphire, with its new rubber, was able to beat out the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach — MotorTrend's previously 0-60 record holder — by just 0.006 seconds.