How The Subaru BRAT Got Its Name (And How It Helped Dodge Taxes)

During the 1970s energy crisis, Americans began to embrace smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles, as opposed to manufacturers' previously bragging about portliness. Even the hallowed pickup truck wasn't exempt from the right-size movement. Japanese automakers were well positioned to fill this mini-truck void because such vehicles already existed en masse owing to space constraints in Japan. By the latter part of the disco decade, Subaru decided to carve out a piece of import truck sales alongside Toyota, Mazda, and others. To expedite this endeavor, Subaru opted to remove the rear portion of its Leone station wagon and mount a cargo bed instead.

Whether you call them coupé utility vehicles, utes, or whatever, Subaru's little truck joined the likes of the Chevrolet El Camino and Ford Ranchero in 1978. Like the automotive equivalent of a mullet haircut, it's business in the front and party in the back. Subaru chose the name BRAT for its creation, short for Bi-Drive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter. That first bit is in reference to the BRAT's part-time selectable all-wheel drive system. The BRAT was never sold in its home country of Japan, but it was sold in other world markets besides the United States under a myriad of different names. Some of the more interesting BRAT alter egos include Brumby, Shifter, and Targa.