Subaru, I Dare You To Build These STI Concepts

The more radical of the two concepts is clearly the Performance-E STI. I mean, hell, it doesn't even have an interior. Well, Subaru says it's "spacious" and "driver-friendly," but I can't see it, so who the hell really knows?

Other than the fact it's blue, the only things we really know about this car are that it's all-electric and it's all-wheel-drive. That means it'll have at least two electric motors, but it could have three or four, depending on how wacky Subie is feeling. The closest we get to any sort of technical talk from Subaru is a line in its press release saying it'll incorporate "various innovative technologies." Great work, guys.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

There's a lot to talk about on the outside, at least. It's a bit more wagon-y than your run-of-the-mill Subaru hatchback, which is probably where the whole "spacious" interior thing comes in, and it's fitted with a hell of a lot of aero. There's a massive wing and diffuser that'll surely let everyone know what sort of person is driving this car. It also has plenty of STI pink touches. Oh, I don't know about you, but I think the wheels are fabulous. I know they're not for everyone, but they're for me.

Up front, you won't find a grille, but you will find a massive lower air dam and splitter that frames the swept-back headlights and hood. While it doesn't have the hood scoop you'd usually find on an STI, it does have air ducts to channel air out of that part of the car.

Overall, it's not going to win any beauty pageants, but what STI ever did? There's a lot to like about where Subaru is headed with the electric STI if it ever gets around to actually building one.