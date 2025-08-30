Even Super Rich Lamborghini Buyers Are Getting Scared Off By The Tariffs A Lot Of Them Probably Voted For

Tariffs are taxes, period. That's just a fact, and there's no getting around it. Every time Trump brags about how much revenue his tariffs are bringing in, he's bragging about how much he raised taxes on the American people. That's a problem if you're already struggling to pay the bills, and suddenly a bag of coffee beans costs way more than it used to, but you'd think that wouldn't be a problem for the wealthy, since, well, they're wealthy. According to Lamborghini's CEO, that's not actually the case, CNBC reports.

However, it isn't that they can't afford a $400,000 Lamborghini that now costs $500,000. It's that Trump singlehandedly raising taxes on the entire country has been done in such a chaotic, confusing, haphazard way, the ultra-wealthy are holding off on ordering new cars in the hope that things stabilize soon. Allegedly, Trump's agreed to only slap a 15% tax on European cars such as Lamborghini, but that hasn't gone into effect yet, so Lamborghini currently still has to pay 27.5% on every car it imports to the U.S. And what self-respecting billionaire wants to pay more now for something they could buy later for a little less?

"Some are waiting because they want to be sure that this is the final number that is going to be in place," Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told CNBC. "Others are fine with it, or we will have negotiations."