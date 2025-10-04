Was Al Capone's Limo Confiscated And Then Used As The First Armored Presidential Limo?

During Franklin D. Roosevelt's 12 years as U.S. president, cars became far more than just transportation at the White House. They served as symbols of visibility, security, and presidential authority. Despite polio leaving Roosevelt with no use of his legs, he was an enthusiastic motorist and refused to move away from the wheel. A number of his personal cars were therefore equipped with custom hand controls, which let him enjoy the freedom of driving.

During FDR's time in the White House, the presidential fleet of cars expanded significantly, which is no great surprise, given the impressive growth of the automotive industry around this time. However, not all were for his personal pleasure. Tensions were heating up on the global stage, so the question of protection while out and about became ever more important.

The importance of armored protection became clear following the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, and here a particularly fascinating chapter of automotive history is recorded — or not. Supposedly, after the attack, Roosevelt was transported in none other than a confiscated limousine once belonging to the infamous gangster Al Capone, seized by the Treasury Department years earlier. While Roosevelt had many of his own cars, Capone's limo was partially armored, and was said to have stepped into service at a moment when Roosevelt's own "Sunshine Special" was being modified with enhanced protection.

Some have cast their doubts over this story, but whether true or not, it still highlights an interesting time in history. And the beginning of armored presidential cars marks the first stepping stone toward cars such as the presidential "Beast" limo produced many years later.