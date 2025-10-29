Lexus Sport Concept's Interior Is A Modern Take On The Toyota Supra

When Lexus decided to throw the entire automotive world a curveball and pull the covers off the Sport Concept at The Qual during Monterey Car Week a few months back, we really didn't know very much about it, and to be fair, we still don't. However, we're now learning a little bit more as we get our first look at the concept car's interior at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. Luckily, not much has changed on the outside, which is great, since it's a wonderful piece of design. I won't speculate on whether this car is meant to be an LC replacement, an RC replacement, the latest iteration of the Electrified Sport concept we first saw back in 2021, the LFR we've seen running around or some mysterious fifth thing, because honestly, I've got no clue. That being said, I do know it looks gorgeous, and it comes with quite the driver-focused, high-tech cabin.

As many Japanese sports cars tend to be, the Sport Concept (please come up with a better name, guys) is fitted with an extremely driver-centric interior. From the looks of it, the lone passenger doesn't get much more than an air vent and some teal ambient lighting to fiddle with. The driver, however, has everything right at their fingertips, and whole there are probably more screens than the average internet goober who isn't going to buy the car anyway would like, it looks rather wonderful.