You Probably Didn't Realize These Cars Are All Made In Mexico

Think you know cars? Like, if you buy a BMW or Audi, it will surely come from Germany, right? How about Ford? Of course, its cars have American blood in their veins. Oh, and a Toyota car is surely made in Japan or the U.S. But cars that you often associate with German, American, and Japanese engineering are often born south of the Rio Grande.

Even with the ever-looming U.S. tariffs, the Mexican auto industry is booming lately, setting new records in auto production. And we are not just talking about cheap economy cars. SUVs. EVs. High-performance vehicles. You name it, and such a model is made in Mexico. Yup, you might even be driving a Mexican car without knowing it. Heck, you can even go check right now; if your car's VIN starts with a 3, then it's 100% manufactured in Mexico.

This, of course, isn't reason to think your car is somehow inferior. Cars made in Mexico should be no different in terms of quality and reliability. And if they are, it's not because of the country but because automakers didn't implement their production practices well. So, with that out of the way, here are some Mexican-made cars that might surprise you!