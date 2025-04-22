2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS Is A Normal Family Crossover With Supercar Speed

Those efforts mostly show through from behind the wheel. I was given the opportunity to drive the Blazer EV SS both on track and on the open road, and it does far better in one place than the other. To be fair, Chevy knows this. Before taking it out on track at the newly built Ten Tenths Motor Club in Concord, North Carolina, the PR folks told me that this car is not a track monster. In their words, it's more geared toward being a "canyon carving daily driver," and after driving over 100 miles in this car in different scenarios, I'd say they're mostly right.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

In a straight line, the car is great. It's got all of the neck-snapping acceleration in WOW mode that you'd expect from an electric car with over 600 horsepower, and I was able to beat or match Chevy's claimed 0-to-60 time on every single run I took. The issues really only begin when you want to go left or right, something the Blazer EV SS would rather you didn't do. Because GM's engineers aren't all-out lunatics, the EV SS is set up to push through a corner — it's nearly impossible to get oversteer of any kind, and I assume that's done so people don't drive into guardrails or other cars at too alarming of a rate. The other cornering issue lies in the fact the front seats are very flat. I have a beautiful, juicy ass and wide hips, yet I constantly found myself having to either keep a tighter grip on the steering wheel or brace my knees on the door and center console just to stay planted. The seats are much better suited for cruising down a highway or running errands around town.

At the very least, the optional summer tires let you know well in advance that they're about to give way and start skidding. Once you get that understeer under control, your best move is to set the wheel, plant your right foot and hang on. You'll rocket out of the corner far faster than you were ever expecting to.