Full Frame Vs. Unibody: Which Truck Is Right For Your Needs?

Consumer Reports has said some of the most satisfying pickup trucks to own have unibody construction, sometimes referred to as unitized or unit body. While unibody pickups may be satisfying, full frame, also known as body-on-frame, pickup trucks have some advantages (and disadvantages) of their own.

Except a few 1960s-era Fords, modern pickup trucks were constructed using a full frame underneath the cab and truck bed until 2005. That's when Honda introduced the 2006 Ridgeline. It reintroduced unibody construction for pickups, although the technology had been around since the early days of automotive history. Unibody construction didn't become popular until the latter part of the 20th century as materials and processes improved to make it a viable production technique. More recently, Ford and Hyundai introduced unibody pickups (Maverick and Santa Cruz respectively).

People may think of heavy-duty pickups, like the Ford Super Duty or HD pickups from GM and Ram, whey they consider full-frame trucks. While those pickups are examples of body-on-frame construction, some less formidable examples exist as well. Full frame truck models include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, Jeep Gladiator, and GMC Canyon pickups, and Rivian gave us the electrified R1T with its unique body-on-frame architecture.

Deciding whether a full frame or unibody pickup is right for your needs involves examining the strengths and weaknesses of both types of trucks. From there, it's a matter of which strengths are most important to you, and which weaknesses you can live with.