Owners Say These Are The Best Dually Trucks For Heavy-Duty Jobs

There are a number of pros and cons to driving a dually truck. But when it comes to doing heavy-duty jobs in a pickup, a dually — a truck with dual-rear-wheels — is a better option than a single-rear-wheel pickup. Reddit user uabeng asked the r/Diesel community about the advantages of a dually truck for towing heavy trailers and found they overwhelmingly agree that for heavy-duty jobs, a dually truck is best.

Popular American automakers such as General Motors, Ford, and Ram offer heavy-duty dually trucks. Like other automotive comparisons, it's possible to find loyal owners of each brand on nearly any forum or street corner. Some dually owners on another r/Diesel thread say they prefer Ford and GM HD trucks over Ram due to the different cab size and bed length combinations. While Ram offers the spacious Mega Cab, it only comes on trucks equipped with a relatively short 6-foot 4-inch truck bed. The Mega Cab Ram's shorter bed is at a disadvantage compared to other dually trucks when towing fifth-wheel campers, with some owners experiencing clearance issues.

Other owners on Reddit threads say that even though Ford and GM crew cabs are larger than the Ram version, the interiors in those trucks aren't as nice as the Ram's. Reddit user LeastCriticism3219 says the Ram has "comfortable seats, nice leather, not as much hard plastic, [and the] absolute best sound systems" compared to the others. This doesn't matter much for heavy-duty jobs themselves, but they make a difference for the driver performing them.