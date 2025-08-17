These Trucks Have Terrible 5-Year Depreciation
Depreciation, the difference between the amount you pay to buy a car and the amount you receive when you sell or trade it in, is one of the factors that affect the overall cost of owning a car. While most vehicles lose value over time, it's worse for some than others. Hence, many people consider it a necessary chore to mull over a vehicle's future depreciation prospects before taking the plunge. An iSeeCars study found that trucks are the vehicle type with the slowest depreciation in 2025, losing only 40.4% of their value by the time they're five years old. This is slightly better than for hybrid cars, which depreciate by 40.7% in the same time frame.
Then again, different trucks depreciate at different rates, and the equilibrium between demand and supply plays a crucial role in defining car depreciation. This means the amount of depreciation for the same truck will vary from time to time depending on the state of the economy, making it impossible to exactly predict future values.
Since the assessment of depreciation is not an exact science, we cross-referenced the iSeeCars list with CarEdge's truck depreciation data. And we found minimal overlap between the two, with the sites having only one new truck in common. Hence, we've referenced both iSeeCars' and CarEdge's findings to create this list.
Honda Ridgeline: could lose 42.4% of value in five years
Honda's midsize pickup truck has been brought into the limelight for its slick car-like handling and comfortable interior, as ensured by its unibody platform and ultra-comfortable seats. You also get many appealing features as standard, including a 9-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry, and three-zone automatic climate control. That's even before you consider that the Ridgeline is one of the most reliable pickup trucks to buy used, per a Consumer Reports survey.
If there's one major point of criticism, it is that the Honda truck only offers a lone power-train option — a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 producing 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque — along with a single configuration that pairs a four-door crew-cab body style with a 5-foot-4-inch bed. However, there might also be another bit of a disadvantage if you're at the selling end of the Ridgeline scale, as iSeeCars forecasts it might shed 42.4% of its value over five years.
Ram 1500: could lose 42.8% of value in five years
The Ram 1500 is one of the comfiest half-ton pickup trucks on the market, thanks to its standard rear coil-spring suspension, which helps smooth out the ride over bumps. It is also reasonably capable, evidenced by its ability to tow up to 11,580 pounds and carry a payload of 2,300 pounds, and it's got lots of passenger space. But you may find that those desirable traits come at a cost when it comes time to trade it in or sell it on.
According to iSeeCars' projections, a Ram 1500 could lose 42.8% of its value over the first five years, slightly higher than the truck average of 40.4%. This also represents a slight decrease in value for the half-ton truck compared to its predecessors from the 2022 and 2023 model years, which iSeeCars estimates could shed 41.3% of their value in half a decade.
GMC Sierra 2500 HD: could lose 45% of value in five years
If you opt for the GMC Sierra 2500 HD, CarEdge found you might lose around 45% of the amount you paid for it by the time you're ready to sell. That's significant, especially given the truck's average selling price of $87,897. It means it could experience a massive $39,650 depreciation hit after five years and 60,000 miles, leaving you with a retained value of $48,247.
In its defense, the Sierra 2500 HD is a compelling package that strikes a fine balance between luxury, performance, and capability. You get to choose between two engine options: a 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine with 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque and a 6.6-liter V8 Duramax turbodiesel producing 470 horsepower and a stout 975 lb-ft of torque. There's also a host of niceties, such as an available 13.4-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, navigation, wireless device charging, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Ford F-250 Super Duty: could lose 45% of value in five years
Ford Super Duty trucks were thoroughly updated for 2023. So the model is still fresh-faced. That also means a modern and comfortable interior with available amenities such as heated and ventilated front seats with massage, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, memory settings for the driver's seat, and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Beneath the hood, you can choose to equip the heavy-duty truck with a 405-hp 6.8-liter V8, a 430-hp 7.3-liter V8, or a 6.7-liter diesel V8 producing either 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft in standard state of tune or 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque in high-output guise.
It's a truck that scores plenty of points. But it can also set you back when it's time to sell, with CarEdge finding that its five-year depreciation stands steeply at 45%. Assuming an average sales price of $72,489, that amounts to a loss of $32,656 to original owners in just five years, which is a lot.
Ford F-150: could lose 51% of value in five years
The Ford F-series has been America's best-selling pickup truck for decades. It enjoys a cult following due in part to its potent engine options, wide array of trims and configurations, exceptional towing and payload capacity, as well as numerous key interior features. But even with its popularity, the F-150 has the worst depreciation rate of any pickup truck at 51% (iSeeCars' data puts this at 43.4%), meaning it can badly affect owners' finances when they decide to sell it — by as much as $31,583, according to CarEdge estimates. That leaves the average five-year residual value at $30,245.
CarEdge's data assumes a yearly mileage of 12,000 miles and an average purchase price of $61,927 for a new F-150. The F-150's current woes are likely due in part to a glut that has left dealers with plenty of inventory as sales continue to slow. CarEdge reports the F-150 is currently one of the slowest selling trucks in 2025, taking an average of 115 days to sell and with 116,720 units of old stock still up for grabs as of July. Such massive oversupply will naturally push down values as the used-car market feels the abundance.