These Trucks Have Terrible 5-Year Depreciation

Depreciation, the difference between the amount you pay to buy a car and the amount you receive when you sell or trade it in, is one of the factors that affect the overall cost of owning a car. While most vehicles lose value over time, it's worse for some than others. Hence, many people consider it a necessary chore to mull over a vehicle's future depreciation prospects before taking the plunge. An iSeeCars study found that trucks are the vehicle type with the slowest depreciation in 2025, losing only 40.4% of their value by the time they're five years old. This is slightly better than for hybrid cars, which depreciate by 40.7% in the same time frame.

Then again, different trucks depreciate at different rates, and the equilibrium between demand and supply plays a crucial role in defining car depreciation. This means the amount of depreciation for the same truck will vary from time to time depending on the state of the economy, making it impossible to exactly predict future values.

Since the assessment of depreciation is not an exact science, we cross-referenced the iSeeCars list with CarEdge's truck depreciation data. And we found minimal overlap between the two, with the sites having only one new truck in common. Hence, we've referenced both iSeeCars' and CarEdge's findings to create this list.