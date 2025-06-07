Here's Why Truck Beds Almost Never Connect To The Cab

Have you ever noticed how nearly all pickup trucks have a visible split between their cabs and cargo beds, so the two aren't really connected to each other? It might seem kind of odd at first, but there's an important reason for this, and it goes back to the origins of the auto industry.

In the beginning, cars were assembled with a steel frame as their foundation. They were then built up by adding parts, including the body and, in a truck's case, the bed, onto that frame. These "body-on-frame" vehicles were known for their strength and durability, but not so much for their smooth travel. Now, I'm not the first Jalopnik writer to drive a Model T, but I can tell you from personal experience that these were indeed rough-riding machines which must have shaken people like fancy martinis on the primitive roads of the time.

The search for a smoother driving experience led to what's generally considered the first unibody car, the 1922 Lancia Lambda. Unibody vehicles get their name from the fact their bodies and frames are unified into one structure, and they get their better rides from the fact that they're more rigid than body-on-frame vehicles.

Nowadays, its the demand for maximum functionality over max comfort that makes body-on-frame construction — with separate cabs and beds — so common among trucks.