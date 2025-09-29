Which New Trucks Have The Largest Beds?

Pickup trucks were once basic workhorses associated with farm and construction work. But they've moved with the times and now feature enough luxuries and gadgetry to rival the plushest mainstream SUVs. From large, crisp touchscreen infotainment systems to wireless charging pads, very fancy leather upholstery, heated steering wheels, as well as heated, ventilated, and massaging seats, we've come across plenty to like. However, even as they are increasingly designed with convenience in mind, modern trucks remain as rugged, versatile, and capable as ever.

So if, in addition to the advanced features, you want your pickup to be able to carry decent amounts in its bed without ever needing to hitch up a trailer, there are many options you can consider for maximum utility. The most generous of these trucks are substantially sized, with beds measuring up to 98.3 inches in size, meaning you'll have more than enough room to haul big loads. Here's a look at five new trucks with the largest beds.