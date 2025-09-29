Which New Trucks Have The Largest Beds?
Pickup trucks were once basic workhorses associated with farm and construction work. But they've moved with the times and now feature enough luxuries and gadgetry to rival the plushest mainstream SUVs. From large, crisp touchscreen infotainment systems to wireless charging pads, very fancy leather upholstery, heated steering wheels, as well as heated, ventilated, and massaging seats, we've come across plenty to like. However, even as they are increasingly designed with convenience in mind, modern trucks remain as rugged, versatile, and capable as ever.
So if, in addition to the advanced features, you want your pickup to be able to carry decent amounts in its bed without ever needing to hitch up a trailer, there are many options you can consider for maximum utility. The most generous of these trucks are substantially sized, with beds measuring up to 98.3 inches in size, meaning you'll have more than enough room to haul big loads. Here's a look at five new trucks with the largest beds.
Ford F-150: Up to 97.6 inches
America's favorite pickup, the Ford F-150, is a brilliant all-rounder that was bound to be on this list. At 97.6 inches, it's third only in precedence to the Sierra and Silverado 1500 models as the light-duty pickup truck with the largest bed. The F-150's max payload rating of 2,440 pounds can be unlocked by ordering a 4x2 regular cab with the 97.6-inch bed and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which produces up to 400 horses and 500 lb-ft of torque.
Price wise, the 2025 F-150 starts from $37,450 before a $2,595 destination charge and $695 acquisition fee are applied. That's a jump of over $8,000 for truck buying consumers compared to the MSRP they were charged back in 2021. The figure gets you the entry-level F-150 XL regular cab with the long 97.6-inch bed and 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 developing 325 and 400 lb-ft of torque. Adding the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine increases the cost by $2,220.
Ford Super Duty: up to 98.1 inches
It may not have the market-leading bed size of its American competitors, but the Ford Super Duty is generous and capable all the same. The F-250 and F-350 both offer bed lengths up to 98.1 inches, which is big enough to carry large items with room to spare. In F-250 form, the truck is able to haul a maximum of 4,246 pounds when equipped with the 7.3-liter V8. F-250 models with the 6.8-liter gasoline V8 that debuted with the redesigned 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty have the second-best payload rating of 4,240 pounds.
With the F-350, a maximum payload rating of up to 8,000 pounds can be achieved by opting for a 4x2 Regular Cab with the 405-hp 6.8-liter gasoline V8 and dual rear axle. Going with the 430-hp 7.3-liter V8 reduces that maximum capacity to 7,635 pounds, while the standard-output Power Stroke turbo diesel offers 6,952 pounds max. This means you get the least amount of max payload rating when you choose the high-output 6.7 Power Stroke powerplant, which tops out at 6,935 pounds.
Ram Heavy-Duty Trucks: up to 98.3 inches
Ideally, you'd want the light-duty Ram 1500 on this list. It's the most reliable new truck on sale in 2025, according to J.D. Power. It also manages to blend comfort, generous cabin space, and excellent ride quality, ensured by even base 1500 models coming standard with a coil-spring rear suspension setup that offers desirable characteristics on the road and around corners. It's a very capable truck too, but it is sadly not available with a very large bed, as it tops out at 76.3 inches.
That leaves the heavy-duty Ram trucks, which continue to offer the rumbling HEMI V8 engine as your best option, with the 2500 and 3500 models with long truck beds both offering up to 98.3 inches. The 2500 achieves its highest payload rating when configured as a 4x2 regular cab with the 6.4 HEMI V8 gasoline engine, allowing it to carry up to 3,940 pounds in its truck bed. Similarly, the Ram 3500 has the best payload capacity when built as a 4x2 regular cab with the HEMI. However, you'll also need to opt for a model with dual rear wheels to achieve the largest payload rating of 7,590 pounds.
GMC Sierra: up to 98.3 inches
The GMC Sierra, especially in Denali Ultimate guise, is a benchmark for how glamorous pickup trucks can be. But it's as much a carrying workhorse as any other, sharing the top spot with the Chevy Silverado as the trucks with the largest beds. It really shouldn't come as any huge surprise, since the two are in effect the same truck. That therefore means that beds in the heavy-duty models measure up to 98.3 inches, with the 3500HD rated as being able to carry a maximum of 7,290 pounds in its bed.
If you're looking at a 2500HD, expect a maximum payload rating of 4,064 pounds with the regular cab and gas engine. For those considering the light-duty Sierra 1500, its lower GVWR of the Sierra 1500 means you get even less maximum payload at 2,230 pounds, achieved by selecting a 4x2 Sierra 1500 regular cab long bed with the TurboMax engine. The Sierra 1500s longest bed measures an impressive 98.2 inches.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado: up to 98.3 inches
It might live in the shadows of the Ford F-series, but the Chevrolet Silverado is a capable full-size pickup truck in its own right. Heavy-duty Silverado models come with a choice of a standard or long bed, which, when specified, offers up to 98.3 inches of bed space. That outsizes Silverado HD models with the standard bed by 16 inches, given their 82.3 inches of length.
The long and standard beds both measure 71.4 inches wide and 21.0 inches deep. And, as far as bed capacity, the Silverado heavy duty can carry up to 7,237 pounds, depending on your configuration and whether you decide to go with the 401-hp, 6.6-liter V8 L8T engine or opt for the torquier Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8.
But to achieve that maximum number, you need to select the 4x2 regular cab long bed dually with 6.6-liter V8 engine. If you'd rather the Silverado 1500, it's got a 98.2-inch bed, which puts it right at the top of the light-duty pickup truck class. The truck is also rated to carry up to 2,260 pounds of stuff in its bed.