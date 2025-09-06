These Are The 5 Cheapest New Pickup Trucks You Can Buy This Year

With car manufacturers temporarily absorbing President Trump's tariff costs in a bid to maintain competitive pricing, some foreign-built cars are thankfully yet to cost a whole lot more as feared earlier. But other pressures remain, and considering all of life's financial commitments, it's normal that so many of us are looking for ways to keep expenses down. Spending less in the truck market, though, often involves compromises. Because the cheapest new pickup trucks are typically either small or very bare-bones and utilitarian, picking one up can mean sacrificing a great deal of features and capability that you may not be willing to.

If, however, you're not obsessed with having the most advanced safety features, the best creature comforts, the most powerful engine possible, or even the most capable full-size truck around, then you should be happy with your new truck. And as you will see in the list below, there's a reasonable number of 'affordable' truck options to help you score what you need for less. Some even start just over the $30,000 mark (including destination and acquisition fees).