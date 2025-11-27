This Year I'm Thankful For The New Renault 5 (And Really All French Cars)

No one likes getting stranded in another city because of bad weather and flight delays when you're just trying to get home, especially when said city is halfway across the world, but in the grand scheme of places to get stuck, the City of Love is probably one of the better ones. As you can probably surmise already, I spent an unexpected night in Paris on my way home from the Genesis Magma reveal event (thanks again to Genesis for taking good care of the six of us that got stuck), and aside from the general magic of being in Paris when it's snowing, there was one real highlight of the detour, something that I am endlessly thankful for: the new Renault 5.

Really, this year as with every year I'm thankful for all French cars, because they're just the best, but the retro 5 is absolutely perfect. There are so many new Renault 5s running around Paris, as there should be, and each one brought a smile to my face. But the best moment was when I, wearing the yellow Renault 5 sweater I bought at the Munich auto show earlier this year, came across a street-parked 5 in a matching spec.