These Are Your Favorite French Cars

Earlier this week, as I do so often I found myself thinking about French cars. I love French cars, and I love French car designs. More than anything, they have charm and a perspective far beyond anything from anywhere else, and that is true no matter the price, segment or type of vehicle. French marques have made incredible semi trucks, excellent family cars and fantastic sports cars, plus some of the greatest race cars the world's tracks have ever seen.

I asked you to tell me about your favorite French cars of all time, and you delivered with the sort of variety I was hoping for. (A couple people also said cars that aren't actually French.) There were a lot of good answers here, so I picked either my personal favorites or the ones where you had the best story behind your choice, so don't be upset if I didn't feature a seemingly obvious answer. It really warmed my heart to see that so many Jalops have owned French cars in the past or currently do, including multiple people that have owned both a Citroën DS and an SM.

Obviously go ahead and comment below with your favorite French car that I didn't include, and know that I will never stop posting about French cars — that is a promise.