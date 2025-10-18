10 Classic Dodge Models That Deserve Another Chance

The Dodge brand has a long and storied history that dates back more than 100 years. It all started in Niles, Michigan, with two brothers who, like the Wright brothers, had an interest in bicycles. Over time, the brothers transitioned to supplying engines, transmissions, and axles to major players in the auto industry at the time. Eventually, the Dodge brothers began building their own cars, and, by 1915, Dodge was among the top-selling vehicle brands in the country.

Within its first five years, Dodge was building commercial and civilian vehicles, but also supplied units to the U.S. military. The company continued to thrive even after losing both Dodge brothers in 1920. And to this day, you can still buy a new Dodge. While the brand's selection currently only includes a few models, it's made some wildly popular and iconic vehicles in the past that have left a mark on the driving world. But why would Dodge discontinue a car model people seem to love?

Automakers discontinue vehicles for many reasons, including changing consumer preferences, economic feasibility, or because it's easier than updating an old model to meet the ever-changing needs of customers. But some classic Dodge models deserve another chance. The vehicles below made this list because they were extremely popular, at least during their early days, had innovative features, or offered distinct looks that made them stand out from the pack. So Dodge, if you're listening, these are the models to bring back to your lineup.