The Spark Plug Myths You Need To Stop Falling For

The spark plugs inside your car's gas engine are remarkably durable and could last for dozens of oil changes before needing to be replaced. For components that withstand intense heat, pressure, high-voltage electrical currents, and vibrations, the spark plugs typically remain unnoticed until something goes wrong.

They are rather small, but they do big things for your motor, and the combustion process wouldn't be complete without them. Despite their hard-wearing nature, all spark plugs will eventually break down. The most common signs that your motor needs new plugs are starting problems, poor fuel economy, lackluster acceleration, and a general feeling of lethargy from the engine.

Spark plugs wear out at different rates, so claims that engines need new plugs every 20,000 or 30,000 miles are nonsense without knowing what type of spark plugs are in the cylinder head. Moreover, you can clean and reuse old spark plugs, but don't expect them to last as long or deliver the same level of performance as new spark plugs. Just like how there are several motor oil myths that won't go away, there are also various pervasive myths about spark plugs. Here are the spark plug myths that are just that — myths.