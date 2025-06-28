Do Performance Spark Plugs Add Horsepower?

Over time, just as any other component in your car, spark plugs, too, degrade. The electrode wears down, and deposits from fuel and oil can build up on the plug, all of which can cause misfires or incomplete combustion. Symptoms include sluggish acceleration, increased fuel consumption, rough idling, and even hard starts. When it's time for a replacement, upgrading to iridium spark plugs can offer better overall engine performance and efficiency. The finer iridium tip makes for a more concentrated and powerful spark, resulting in better combustion. So expect an increase in fuel economy, a modest improvement in power but its biggest advantages would be corrosion resistance and longer replacement intervals.

Now, here's where performance plugs start to earn their name. In boosted or high-revving engines such as supercharged applications, the plug material and gap becomes crucial. These engines push much higher cylinder pressures and combustion temperatures, conditions that can overwhelm standard copper plugs, causing them to wear faster. Materials like iridium and platinum can last much longer.

The gap between the ground strap and electrode also needs to be closer in such applications to ensure that a spark fires properly every time. Too small and the air-fuel mixture may not ignite properly, too large, and you're looking at misfires. Do you need to adjust the gap on a set of new spark plugs? It's worth a check that they fall between the recommended range.